U.S. announces destinations for 55 million more COVID vaccine doses

The Biden administration on Monday announced a list of countries that will receive the remaining 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that the U.S. has pledged to allocate by the end of this month.

The state of play: The White House had previously named the recipients of the first 25 million of the 80 million doses that the U.S. has pledged to export, as it took its first step toward becoming a global vaccine supplier.

The WHO-backed COVAX initiative has been short of doses due to its inability to tap into global supply.

Countries from all over the world have been requesting doses from the U.S., but many have had to turn to Russia or China for supply instead.

By the numbers: The U.S. will share 75% of these doses through COVAX, while 25% will be shared directly with individual countries.

The specific breakdown of doses by country was not provided, but 41 million doses will be split through COVAX between countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

14 million doses, or 25% of the next batch, will be shared directly with "regional priorities" in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe, such as Afghanistan, the West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Georgia and more.

What they're saying: "Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need," the White House said in a statement.

"And, as we have previously stated, the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries."

"The specific vaccines and amounts will be determined and shared as the administration works through the logistical, regulatory and other parameters particular to each region and country."

The big picture: President Biden and G7 leaders have pledged to send 1 billion doses to the developing world, including 500 million from the U.S. alone. It's not entirely clear where the remaining doses will come from.

