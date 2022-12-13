U.S. announces nuclear fusion energy breakthrough

3
Lilia Luciano
·3 min read

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday a monumental milestone in nuclear fusion research: a "net energy gain" was achieved for the first time in history by scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

"Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century," Jennifer Granholm, U.S. energy secretary, said at a press conference, adding that researchers have been working on this for decades.

"It strengthens our national security, and ignition allows us to replicate certain conditions only found in the stars and in the sun," she said. "This milestone moves us one significant step closer to the possibility of zero carbon abundance fusion energy powering our society."

The impact of the scientists' work will assist U.S. industries nationwide, Granholm said.

"Today, we tell the world that America has achieved a significant scientific breakthrough," said Granholm.

The hope is that it could be used to develop a clean source of power that would discontinue reliance on fossil fuels.

"The day you get more energy out than you put in, the sky's the limit," American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson told CBS News.

Nuclear fusion has been considered the holy grail of energy creation that some say could save humans from extinction. It combines two hydrogen atoms, which then makes helium and a whole lot of energy.

It's how stars, like our sun, generate power.

"We've known how to fuse atoms and generate energy. We just haven't been able to control it," said deGrasse Tyson, author of "Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization."

Nuclear fusion technology has been around since the creation of the hydrogen bomb, but using that technology to harness energy has required decades of research.

"They took 200 laser beams, some of the most powerful on the planet Earth, converged that energy down to a pellet, a pellet the size of a BB," said Dr. Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York. "And just remember, fusion power has no nuclear waste to speak of, no meltdowns to worry about."

Scientists believe fusion plants would be much safer than today's nuclear fission plants — if the process can be mastered.

That's the goal of a multinational, multibillion-dollar project called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, which is under construction in southern France.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (C) is joined by (L-R) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories Director Dr. Kim Budil, National Nuclear Security Administration head Jill Hruby, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Dr. Arati Prabhakar and NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Dr. Marvin Adams for a news conference at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research on Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.&nbsp; / Credit: Getty Images
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (C) is joined by (L-R) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories Director Dr. Kim Budil, National Nuclear Security Administration head Jill Hruby, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Dr. Arati Prabhakar and NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Dr. Marvin Adams for a news conference at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research on Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. / Credit: Getty Images

Currently, nuclear power plants use fission, which breaks atoms apart to make energy. Even thought it's not burning fossil fuel, meltdowns like Chernobyl and Fukushima are evidence that our nuclear fission can still harm humans — and our environment.

But now, fusion's moment appears to finally be here.

"We're long overdue to have converted something so destructive that finally it could be used for a peaceful purpose in the service of civilization," deGrasse Tyson said.

Granholm said scientists have achieved a milestone that will reach far beyond Tuesday's announcement.

"This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery," Granholm said, adding that the breakthrough "will go down in the history books.''

Watch: U.S. announces nuclear fusion energy breakthrough

FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder faces criminal fraud charges after Bahama arrest

U.S. inflation slightly slowing down, November Consumer Price Index report shows

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch tonight's peak of the Geminids meteor shower

    Watch the cosmos come to life as Geminids meteors speed through space at 78,000 miles per hour – more than 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.

  • Fusion energy breakthrough announced by U.S. scientists

    U.S. scientists on Tuesday revealed a scientific advance on fusion energy which, if it can make the leap from labs to commercial generation of electricity in coming decades, could help the fight to curb climate change. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California on Dec. 5 for the first time briefly achieved a net energy gain in a fusion experiment using lasers, the U.S. Energy Department said. Kimberly Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore, told reporters at an Energy Department event that science and technology hurdles mean commercialization is probably not five or six decades away but sooner.

  • Explainer-Could fusion energy help fight climate change?

    U.S. scientists announced a breakthrough on fusion energy on Tuesday, potentially a step toward one day harnessing the process that fires the sun to generate carbon-free electricity as the world struggles with climate change. WHAT IS FUSION ENERGY? Using advanced technology, including one of the world's largest lasers, the scientists at Lawrence Livermore focused beams on hydrogen isotope target smaller than a pea, producing a fusion reaction that for an instant generated more power than it took to start.

  • Nuclear fusion: harnessing the power of the stars

    The US Department of Energy's nuclear fusion laboratory says there will be a "major scientific breakthrough" announced Tuesday, as media report that scientists have finally surpassed an important milestone for the technology: getting more energy out than was put in.

  • England World Cup players adopt stray cat from Qatar that kept turning up to their hotel

    Nicknamed Dave, the cat has been taken in by England and Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker.

  • Some Shetland homes could be without power for days

    Engineers are facing "extremely challenging conditions" in restoring power to island homes.

  • Breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy announced

    US researchers have overcome a major barrier to achieving low-carbon nuclear fusion.

  • Watch live: Granholm holds press briefing on nuclear fusion breakthrough

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is set to make a major announcement regarding nuclear fusion at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. Nuclear fusion is a process that generates energy the same way as the sun. Fusion has been a goal for decades, and the new technology still wouldn’t see commercial use immediately. But a long-standing…

  • Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

    A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket. The dust devil came and went over Perseverance quickly last year, thus the short length of the audio, said the University of Toulouse’s Naomi Murdoch, lead author of the study appearing in Nature Communications. Photographed for decades at Mars but never heard until now, dust devils are common at the red planet.

  • Scientists believe they've cracked the code to Nuclear Fusion

    Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is expected to announce a monumental scientific breakthrough. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California cracked the code on decades-long research to create a safe and clean energy source using nuclear fusion. This process combines atoms that power the sun. "The holy grail of energy research is to put the sun in a bottle, and that's apparently what they did in California," Professor of Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York Dr. Michio Kaku said.

  • Joint exercises of Russian Federation and Belarus continue at a distance from the border with Ukraine

    Joint Russian-Belarusian exercises are being conducted at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus, far from the border with Ukraine. Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the 24/7 national joint newscast on 12 December Details: Demchenko pointed out that there is currently no formation of a battlegroup of either Russian or Belarusian units.

  • U.S. finalizes $2.5 billion loan to GM, LG battery joint venture

    The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it had finalized a $2.5 billion low-cost loan to a joint venture of General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution to help pay for three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. Reuters first reported in July the planned loan to Ultium Cells LLC from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program. The loan will help finance construction of new lithium-ion manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, supporting 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs at the three plants.

  • Pound hits highest level since Boris Johnson's leadership crisis - latest updates

    The pound has surged to its highest level since the Boris Johnson leadership crisis in June after data revealed the smallest annual increase in inflation in the US in nearly a year.

  • P-22: Los Angeles celebrity mountain lion captured

    P-22, who had lived in a city park for many years, was tranquilised weeks after killing a Chihuahua.

  • Chinese Rocket Stage Now a Cloud of Orbital Debris After Disintegrating in Space

    On November 12, China’s Long March 6A rocket broke apart after launch, scattering debris in low Earth orbit. Now, reports suggest that the disintegrated upper stage of the rocket has grown to a cloud of 350 pieces of space debris.

  • Crocodiles in Florida? Here's what you should know about the reptile making a comeback

    Crocodiles eat almost anything that moves and some things that do not. The bigger the crocodiles, the bigger their prey.

  • Tonga volcano eruption continues to astonish

    From a billion-tonne magma hammer to the ejection of water to space, January's eruption still amazes.

  • Archaeologists reveal secrets of 2 sarcophagi found after fire at Notre Dame in Paris

    The centuries-old coffins contained clues about the identities of the deceased.

  • See the Best Images from the Thrilling Artemis 1 Splashdown

    A fully intact and toasty-hot Orion spacecraft came home on Sunday from its trip around the Moon, splashing down off the coast of Baja, California. The historic mission ended as it began, with a fiery trip through Earth’s atmosphere, and with NASA pulling off one daring accomplishment after another.

  • At Lake Powell, a 'front-row seat' to a drying Colorado River and an uncertain future

    As drought siphons water from behind Glen Canyon Dam, questions resurface about whether the once-mighty reservoir should be saved or returned to nature.