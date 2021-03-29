Biden targets big offshore wind energy expansion to fight climate change

Wind turbines spin during a winter storm near Palm Springs, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Valdmanis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richard Valdmanis

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that it has set a goal to vastly expand the nation’s offshore wind energy capacity in the coming decade by opening new areas to development, speeding environmental permitting, and boosting public financing for projects.

The plan is part of Biden’s broader effort to rapidly transition the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, a politically controversial agenda that Republicans say could bring economic ruin but which Democrats say can create jobs while protecting the environment.

“President Biden believes we have an enormous opportunity in front of us to not only address the threats of climate change, but use it as a chance to create millions of good-paying, union jobs," National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said in announcing the plan. "Nowhere is the scale of that opportunity clearer than for offshore wind.”

The plan sets a target to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, which the administration said would be enough to power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, while creating jobs in construction, development, and steel-making.

One of the first steps will be to open a new offshore wind energy development zone in the New York Bight, an area off the densely populated coast between Long Island, New York and New Jersey, with a lease auction there later this year.

The administration said it will also aim to prioritize environmental permitting and provide billions of dollars in public financing for offshore wind projects.

The United States currently has just two small offshore wind farms, the 30 megawatt Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island and a two-turbine pilot project off the coast of Virginia. There are more than 20 GW of proposed projects in various stages of development.

Europe, by contrast, has more than 20 GW of capacity and plans to expand that more than ten-fold by 2050.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Passenger vehicle travel rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

    Americans may be rounding a corner — literally — in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of daily passenger vehicle trips has hit a major milestone, reaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix, with Americans driving more often and farther than at any time since pandemic lockdowns were invoked. The rise in vehicle travel comes amid other encouraging health and economic indicators.

  • Most wanted fugitive who escaped in 1973 now sought in Los Angeles area

    Lester Eubanks was convicted of the 1965 murder of Mary Ellen Deener, 14. His case was the subject of an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

  • DiDi Chuxing expands to South Africa, to take on Bolt and Uber

    Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing has started operations in South Africa today, according to Reuters. This South African expansion (first launch in Cape Town) marks its first presence in Africa and seventeenth active country. DiDi South Africa understands the challenges communities and the transportation industry face with the evolution of urban mobility (rideshare) and as a result is committed to creating the freedom and convenience to go places, open up horizons and give access to new experiences through our platforms.

  • The struggle to reopen George Floyd Square: 'Injustice closed these streets; only justice should open them'

    George Floyd Square has been blocked off by concrete barricades and makeshift checkpoints since Floyd died while in police custody.

  • Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he tested positive for COVID-19

    Guaido said on his Twitter account that he is in isolation and expressed concern about the number of infections in the country. "I want to express my solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans suffering during the pandemic," Guaido wrote on Twitter. Dozens of countries have backed Guaido as interim president of Venezuela following Maduro's re-election in 2018 in a vote Western governments called a sham.

  • Attorney says defense trying to "assassinate" George Floyd's character

    If George Floyd was White, no one would be saying this is a hard case, family attorney Ben Crump says.

  • Germany warns next coronavirus wave could be country's worst yet

    German officials warned Friday the third wave of the coronavirus in the country is going to be "harder to curb" and could be far worse than the previous two. Why it matters: The number of new confirmed cases has jumped in recent weeks largely due to the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and the relaxation of some lockdown measures, according to Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Germany has recorded 2,755,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75,780 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI). Germany reported 21,573 new cases on Friday, about 4,000 more new cases than were reported a week ago, Deutsche Welle reported. What they're saying: “There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves,” said RKI head Lothar Wieler, according to Reuters. “We have some very difficult weeks ahead of us,” he added, urging people to stay home over the Easter holiday. The big picture: Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government would no longer implement a planned stricter lockdown over the Easter holiday. She apologized for the plan, which was met with public criticism and confusion. Germany's health minister said on Saturday that the country expects to receive its first small delivery of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, per Reuters. Jens Spahn cautioned the first delivery would be small — around 275,000 doses — but it will eventually "be ramped to millions of doses." The country has had a slow start to its vaccine rollout, made worse by delivery days and constrained supply, according to Reuters. About 10% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Congress pushes for manufacturing czar at Biden White House

    Senators in both parties plan to push the White House to create a "chief manufacturing officer" who would report directly to President Biden, mirroring representation now enjoyed by science and technology, Axios has learned.The idea has endorsements from a whole host of trade groups, representing both industry and labor.Why it matters: Every modern White House talks about its desire to elevate manufacturing, particularly as America's economy has become more services-oriented. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe goal of this bill is to put more meat on the rhetorical bones, including coordination with Congress on lessons learned from the pandemic.Driving the news: A bipartisan group of federal legislators today will introduce a 43-page bill to create the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Innovation Policy (OMII).This would be the manufacturing equivalent to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which works alongside (but not under) the National Economic Council.It would initially have five direct employees, although expectations would be to build out the office.Bill sponsors include Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Plus Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).It also has endorsements from a whole host of trade groups, representing both industry and labor.By the numbers: U.S. manufacturing has increased in each of the past nine months, with February's PMI hitting its highest mark since August 2018. March manufacturing data will be released this Thursday.U.S. manufacturing employment also has been rebounding from its pandemic lows, but is still over half a million jobs shy of where it was in February 2020.The bottom line: This bill has bipartisan, bicameral support. But, as we've learned so many times before, its fate may be determined not by its merits or sponsorships, but by what larger piece of legislation it gets tied to.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Comcast Starts Rollout of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus on Xfinity Set-Top Platforms

    Comcast is plugging the Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Plus and ESPN Plus into its X1 cable TV and Flex broadband-streaming platforms — part of the operator’s ongoing strategy to become the one-stop hub for all video entertainment. On Monday, Comcast said it started of the rollout of Disney Plus on X1 and Flex customers, promising […]

  • How the major Hollywood movie studios are collapsing the theatrical window

    From Universal to Warner Bros., Hollywood movie studios are striking deals with exhibitors to dramatically change theatrical exclusivity.

  • 'Time is not on our side' — Biden navigates cyber attacks without a cyber czar

    Turf wars and political battles are keeping open a role that Congress created and is demanding be filled.

  • Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

    Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill. Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative. So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.

  • Why Have Fashion and Beauty Brands Failed to Respond to Anti-Asian Hate?

    FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty ImagesFashion brands are expected to be quick to respond to news-making incidents of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and anti-feminism.After six Asian women were among those killed in the recent shootings in Atlanta, the violence and discrimination experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) have become urgently discussed issues. One of the most surprising things was how silent the fashion industry was—particularly luxury brands, of which Asians are the largest demographic consumer.Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodSince the beginning of the pandemic, reports from the U.K. to Australia have found that hate crimes against East and Southeast Asian people have risen. In the U.S., the AAPI Hate National Report found that verbal harassment and shunning (the deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans) lead the types of discrimination experienced by AAPI people, at 68.1 percent and 20.5 percent respectively. Physical assault is the third largest category; 11.1 percent of respondents reported experiencing it.After a few call-outs on social media, fashion brands finally began responding with messages of solidarity saying they did not condone any forms of violence and discrimination against anyone, and that they stood in solidarity with the AAPI community.Bryan Yambao, a prominent fashion blogger—best known as Bryanboy—said, “Fashion brands saying anything in support at all is better than nothing. The response has been quite bleak, but it’s better than none. When you think about luxury fashion, most of the consumers are Asian. What it boils down to is the media coverage and pressure hasn’t been as strong when compared to other movements, and brands are quite conservative in making statements.”Despite the dearth of brands that haven’t stepped up to speak on violence against AAPI, Yambao did commend brands who have taken the steps to acknowledge the discrimination the community has been facing. “Valentino was one of the first major luxury brands to step up,” Yambao said. “That happened because I was in Milan a couple of weeks ago and I had meetings with various fashion brand executives, including Valentino, and I addressed these issues. The next day, the brand made a statement. I also spoke to my friend Jonathan Anderson at Loewe about this, and they not only issued a statement but also made a donation to causes supporting equality for Asian people. It takes outreach, and addressing these issues starts with connection. If I hadn’t reached out to these executives, I don’t know if or when anything would have happened.”Yambao says that one of the issues he believes that has kept this issue from being wider broadcast is that anti-Asian racism is seen as an American problem, rather than a global problem. Dr. Jenny Liu, a board-certified dermatologist, says that attention to hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders hasn’t been passionate and widespread, and the lack of attention has been disappointing.“I will say the lack of media attention can also be tied to Asian culture as well,” Liu said. “Asians tend to be more reserved culturally. We are taught not to speak out as much and let things go. We also don’t have as many Asian public figures that are big celebrities, which has led to lack of support. The call on social media to draw attention to these issues is for both Asian and non-Asian people because our own people can’t sit back and be quiet anymore.”Liu has considered herself lucky because while she has experienced racism, she works and lives in a very diverse community in Minneapolis where there is a huge Hmong population, a Southeast Asian ethnic group, and many of her colleagues where she works are people of color. To help support the AAPI community, she’s been sharing content and posts on social media, and she’s working on a social media video series of Asian skincare ingredients to educate people on how Asians have influenced the global beauty market.Chris Hosmer, a fashion designer, agrees with Liu that the humility taught in Asian culture is a contributing factor to hate crimes against Asian Americans not being more widely reported.“A characteristic of being Asian is this idea that you shouldn’t be the nail that sticks out because you get hammered down,” he said. “A phrase I’ve heard used is ‘wanting to be exceptional without being seeing as exception’, so you want success and recognition, but you don’t want to stir the pot.”Hosmer says brands need to put an emphasis on supply chain and labor force behind products.“Much of the value creation in America is built by Asian and Asian American hands,” Hosmer said. “Often these people work in poor conditions, for less than a fair wage, and often at risk for their health. There is a huge disparity between the highest wage earners and lowest wage earners within the Asian American community. If you look at the supply side labor force, you see these disparities. One of the concrete things fashion could do is raise those invisible value workers and creators up.”Hosmer is a mask creator, and he says that masks have become the perfect symbol of what is going on in the world economically, politically, and socially right now.“Masks show us everything going on in the world right now,” he said. “The focus on the pandemic being a ‘China virus’ and the words and slurs surrounding the virus shows just how deep that racism goes. East Asian culture has been such a major part of American pop culture, and sometimes it makes the racism seem more benign somehow, but it’s just as insidious.”Clare Ngai, founder of accessories brand BONBONWHIMS, says the fashion industry’s response to violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has been lackluster.“A lot of the big brands are in a position of power and resources where they could make a difference to help the AAPI community,” Ngai said. “It’s easy to put out a statement on Instagram saying you stand with the AAPI community, but then not do anything tangible. It’s very disappointing. These brands make a lot of money from our community, but they won’t stand with us. Brands aren’t standing up for us or doing what’s needed. Hate crimes against Asians weren’t even considered worth talking about until the shootings in Atlanta.”Back in November when she launched her e-commerce site, Ngai had a philanthropic component to her sales; a portion of proceeds would go toward elderly and homeless Asian Americans and Asian immigrants in New York City. After the Atlanta shootings, Ngai created a ring and 100 percent of proceeds went to various charities including the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund.Ngai says that the fashion industry needs to hire more BIPOC people both behind and in front of the camera. While there are AAPI at these companies, not enough of them are at the top or featured in ad campaigns.“These issues of missing the mark on AAPI issues comes from the top down,” Ngai said. “If big companies and corporations only hire white people to be at the top, there is no one in the position of power or with the awareness to make sure there is diversity and inclusion. If there’s a person of color at the top, they have the social awareness to make choices like that. Companies need to stop and ask themselves if they are diverse companies and make changes from a structural standpoint. Otherwise, any momentary diversity efforts are useless.”Christina Tung, a fashion publicist and creative director of her own brand SVNR, said: “The way we get media, people don’t have time to think too deep, they want a quick Instagram post or soundbite. They want to be able to understand issues quickly and easily in a way that’s easily digestible. Issues around anti-Asian racism are so specific and nuanced, it’s hard to just sum them up. “On the design side, we see the inequities from top to bottom. The Asian American experience in the fashion industry specifically is so different from other minority groups. We already have health strong representation and Asian designers at the top level, so representation in that way isn’t the concern that needs the most attention. We need to focus on the supply chain and the garment workers.”She added that, “The model minority contributes to ignoring these problems. There’s this belief that all Asians are doing great because they have jobs as doctors, lawyers, and engineers. What we don’t see represented in the media is the story of the refugees and people who work in service industries. There’s a huge population of Asian Americans who are working for low wages and not receiving healthcare. The AAPI community is just so vast, and there’s a huge wealth disparity.”Tung says there are brands that are doing well with minority representation including YanYan, Rastah, and abaxaci, who have all had strong AAPI representation in their campaigns. Tung acknowledges that ad campaign representation isn’t the be all end all, and more diverse stories about the AAPI experience need to be told for people to really understand these issues, from the working class to refugees.Tina Craig, the founder of Bag Snob, U Beauty, and talent agency Estate Five, says that companies need more implicit bias and diversity training to help educate customers. She’s seen personal friends and colleagues be victims of discrimination, and it’s left her angry and stunned.“Recently, a friend of mine went into Lululemon and wanted to use her military discount she gets through her husband for some orders,” Craig said. “She waited in line with her husband, and there were two white cashiers at the register. While waiting in line, the cashier was very friendly to the white woman who was in front of them, but when my friend and her husband were up the cashier became very rude. She was so rude, the cashier next to her was frightened. My friend wanted a price adjustment since she couldn’t use the military discount for online orders, and she brought it straight to the store. “The cashier began talking about them saying, ‘Can you believe these Asians always want price adjustments?’ and went on making derogatory comments about Asians. When my acquaintance called Lululemon’s corporate office they offered her a $40 gift card, although she has no intention of shopping there again. It was just appalling to this woman that an Asian American could be an army veteran.”The Daily Beast approached Lululemon for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.For her own companies, Craig requires everyone to complete diversity, inclusion, and implicit bias training because she has no tolerance for this behavior. With Asians being such major shoppers, Craig says it is beyond time for these brands to step up.“If you look at these fashion magazines, so many of these ads are geared toward the Asian luxury consumer, but where are they on the ad campaigns and covers?” Craig said. “It wasn’t until (editor in chief) Michelle Lee was at Allure that we saw three Asian cover stars in a short amount of time.”Craig has been using her platform to call out systemic racism, and has also donated to victims of AAPI hate crimes, including a woman whose car was hijacked in a hate crime. She’s also added a philanthropic component to her businesses where employees can select a different charity to raise money for every month, and many of the causes have been AAPI-focused.“Not only do we need more Asian models in ad campaigns, but we need more magazine covers,” Craig says. “Employees should also not be afraid to share their stories, so employers need to make them feel welcomed. If employees have faced discrimination on the job, they need to be able to say something. “We’ve come a long way since the ’80s and ’90s when I was growing up, but we still have a long way to go. At the corporate level, human resources departments need to offer mental wellness checkups, especially for all marginalized communities, as well as anti-racism seminars for their entire companies. These problems need to be addressed at the systemic root.”“You might see a post, or an Instagram slide here and there, but there’s not enough visual solidarity shown.”One of the biggest names in fashion who has spoken out has been Phillip Lim, founder and creative director of 3.1 Phillip Lim, who has been working with his colleague and co-founder of New York Tougher Than Ever, Ruba Abu-Nimah, to help shed light on anti-Asian racism and find ways to uplift marginalized communities.New York Tougher Than Ever began as a retail project to sell products where 100 percent of proceeds would go toward benefitting underserved communities in New York. Currently, all proceeds donated to GoFundMe.com/AAPI fund supporting grassroots AAPI organizations across the country. Despite his own efforts, Lim says the overall fashion industry needs to do more work to support these causes.“I don’t think the response to these issues has been sufficient,” he said. “You might see a post, or an Instagram slide here and there, but there’s not enough visual solidarity shown.”“Big corporations are very afraid to take a stand on any level,” Abu-Nimah said. “There concern is their business, and anything that might cause any issues in their business is problematic for them, so they prefer to do less than more. The less they do, the less liable they are for controversy.”Although Lim has been passionate about bringing attention to these issues, he stops shy of calling himself an activist. As he puts it, “activists do this for a living, and it’s their lifelong work, and I greatly admire what they do.”Although there is an entire community of fashion industry professionals who support these issues, Lim and Abu-Nimah have no interest in forming a new formal organization to support these issues, but, rather, want to work to raise funds and bring support to organizations who are already doing the work for addressing AAPI discrimination.“There are many chatrooms addressing these issues, but the last thing you want to do is form another organization when you can support existing organizations that have already been doing this work,” Lim said. “The best thing we can do is uplift those organizations that exist and raise money for them. They are already providing services and fighting for justice for AAPI communities.”“We don’t need to keep creating organizations. Social media is such an incredibly powerful too,” Abu-Nimah said. “It has democratized the voice of the people. There’s not a need for a new formal entity. With New York Tougher Than Ever, Phillip and I just set out to make a couple shirts, and now we’ve donated a substantial amount to AAPI organizations. Even today, people ask us how they can help, and that was all through the power of social media. It’s all just people coming together through the desire to help.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • “How Many Black Lives Could We Have Saved if Society Had Listened Sooner?”

    In the summer of 2020 readers shared their truth with us. We published every single one of their responses here.

  • Letters to the Editor: Los Angeles needs to go big on rooftop solar immediately

    Rooftop solar panels are getting cheaper and more popular, but local government needs to convince more residents to install their own systems.

  • Democrats Prepare To Push Biden For A $10 Trillion, Decade-Long Green Infrastructure Plan

    As Republicans seek to shrink the White House's $3 trillion package, some powerful Democrats are laying out an even more ambitious vision.

  • Nashville mayor declares emergency after deadly flooding

    Record torrential rainfall lashing Tennessee has flooded Nashville-area buildings and resulted in the deaths of at least four people, authorities said Sunday.Details: Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D) told a briefing 7 inches of rain had fallen in two days in Nashville — the second-highest on record. Authorities told the briefing at least 130 people were rescued from the floods overnight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.We send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the four Nashvillians who died in last night’s flooding. Metro’s first responders have worked tirelessly following the city’s second-highest ever two-day rainfall, which flooded neighborhoods across the county. pic.twitter.com/sTjGWs9YIf— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 28, 2021 Cooper tweeted that he's signed an executive order "declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding" in the city. He's seeking state and federal resources to assist in the worst-affected area, Davidson County.By the numbers: 5.75 inches of rain fell in Nashville on Saturday, making it the city's wettest March day on record, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The big picture: The flooding comes after powerful winds, rains, thunderstorms and hail that pummeled the Southeast last week, when deadly tornadoes struck Alabama and Georgia.What to watch: While the rainfall has eased, flooding remains a real threat.Per the NWS, the Cumberland River is forecast to peak at 49 feet by midnight Monday — 9 feet above the flood stage.For the record: During the May 2010 floods that killed 36 people, the river crested at 51.86 feet, the Tennessean notes.Posted by New Tribe Church on Sunday, March 28, 2021More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, 'Concrete Cowboy' & Mahalia

    — Two of cinema’s most famous giants are headed for an old-fashioned big budget clash in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” available on HBO Max for 31 days starting Friday. The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island” brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, and adds a host of new characters played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates