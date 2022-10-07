U.S. announces new sanctions in response to North Korean missiles tests

Lee Jin-man/AP Photo
1
Kelly Garrity
·2 min read

The United States on Friday announced new sanctions on North Korea in response to the flurry of missile tests the country conducted this week, including one launched over Japan on Tuesday.

The sanctions target three entities and two individuals who assisted in exporting petroleum to North Korea, “which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military,” a statement from the Treasury Department said.

“The DPRK’s long-range ballistic missile launches, including over Japan, demonstrate a continued disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in a statement. “The United States will continue to enforce multilateral sanctions and pursue the DPRK’s sanctions evasion efforts worldwide, including by designating those who support these activities.”

The sanctions are the latest in a handful of efforts the U.S. has taken to address the missile launches. President Joe Biden condemned the launch over Japan during a call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Wednesday. The leaders recognized the launch as “a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said.

The U.S. and South Korea also launched their own missile test Wednesday, firing U.S.-made ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles into the sea. On Thursday, the U.S., Japan and South Korea performed a joint missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan, which was part of an effort “to deter aggressive, provocative actions out of the north,” and to “make sure we have the appropriate military capabilities at the ready in the region in case we need them,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during an interview on CNN Thursday.

Despite the back-and-forth saber rattling, the Biden administration has reiterated they are open to working-level talks with North Korea without preconditions.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation

    Six European countries pledged Friday to beef up their cross-border cooperation and to work more closely with Latin America in fighting organized crime, especially drug barons battling for control of the lucrative cocaine market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting of ministers and officials in Amsterdam, a city afflicted by drug-related violence in recent years. Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne knows first-hand the lengths that criminal gangs will go to safeguard their multibillion-euro (dollar) business.

  • National Indian Education Association’s Hosts 53 Annual Convention and Trade Show

    OKLAHOMA CITY —The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) opened its 53rd annual convention and trade show to thousands of registrants at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Thursday. While the conference officially started on Wednesday, the opening plenary session didn’t convene until Thursday morning. Leaders from national organizations, advocates in the White House, and local leaders addressed the convention with announcements and words of encouragement.

  • Putin is out of options for survival, but Russia still has chances, says former Lithuanian foreign minister

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is out of options for survival, but Russian still has some, outspoken Putin critic and former head of Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said on Twitter on Oct. 7.

  • U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in August

    U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in August amid a stagnation in sales, a potential sign of an unwanted build-up of goods as higher interest rates dampen demand, which could hurt the economy in the coming year. The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories jumped 1.3% as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers rose 0.6% in July.

  • Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons

    Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. The Bucs and Falcons, who've lost four straight to Tampa Bay, are 2-2. NFC South rivals New Orleans and Carolina follow at 1-3.

  • iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world's factory?

    Can India become the new manufacturing hub as global firms try to reduce their dependence on China?

  • MarketWatch asks public-health experts, ‘Would you take a cruise?’ And, ‘Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?’

    President Joe Biden has said the pandemic is over, despite more than 300 people dying from COVID-related illness every day. Now cruise lines, which experienced severe disruptions during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak and, in some cases were stranded offshore due to ports refusing them permission to dock due to coronavirus outbreaks onboard, are relaxing their health protocols. Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line  cited “significant, positive progress in the public-health environment.”

  • Chuck Schumer Condemns Saudi Arabia For OPEC+ Decision To Reduce Oil Production

    “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” the Senate majority leader said.

  • The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers

    The use of dark ship-to-ship transfers to get oil to North Korea mirrors efforts made recently to export Russian crude.

  • Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

    Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public. Russia vetoed what would have been a legally binding Security Council resolution on Sept. 30 to condemn annexation referendums in the four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declare them invalid and urge all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow.

  • Italy Air Force chief wants in on US next-gen helicopter tech — pronto

    Gen. Luca Goretti said Italy urgently needs to get in on the ground floor of development of the technology to avoid playing catch-up later.

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.

  • Putin’s Dueling Foot Soldiers Are Now Apparently Killing Each Other Off

    AFP via GettyWhile Ukraine’s military has been successfully chasing Russian troops out of one territory after another, Vladimir Putin’s foot soldiers have apparently been turning their weapons on each other as the Russian leader’s “special military operation” continues to come apart at the seams in spectacular fashion.The Kremlin’s flailing bid to get an edge on the battlefield by deploying mercenaries from the Wagner Group—which now includes hundreds of prison inmates—has reportedly backfired a

  • Top Putin Ally Threatens ‘Cruel’ Attacks on New Country

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesTop officials in Belarus, a key Russian ally, are growing increasingly on edge this week about what they see as provocations—and warning that they might soon be forced into a harsh response. The head of the border committee of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, claimed that Poland was acting “provocatively,” and that if any Polish attack takes place against Belarusian border officials, Belarus will not hold back.“[If] there will be at least one bullet in our border guards, the a

  • Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

    GettyJust over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ i

  • Azov Regiment about captivity: Ukraines leaders allowed us to choose, 300 out of 600 wounded had festering wounds

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 15:57 Major Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov Regiment, said that the command at the Azovstal steel plant [in Mariupol, under siege in the spring of 2022 - ed.

  • Oil Dispute Prompts Call to Remove US Troops from Saudi Arabia, UAE

    A trio of Democratic lawmakers wants to pull all U.S. troops out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after an alliance of oil-producing countries announced it was slashing production, a move which is expected to drive up U.S. gas prices.

  • Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueN

  • Ukraines Defence Minister Reznikov sends birthday greetings to Putin: No one will talk to the person still leading Russia

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 09:01 On Russian President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that there will be no negotiations with him.

  • Occupiers are envious of Ukrainian Armed Forces weapons and consider themselves dead men - intercepted conversation

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 Intercepted conversations between the Russian military show that they are envious of the Armed Forces' weapons, are afraid to stick their heads out of the trenches, and consider themselves "dead men".