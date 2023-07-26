U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones

The United States on Tuesday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine that includes Black Hornet spy drones that are used for reconnaissance and target identification. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Julien Rodarte/Marine Corps/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million in weaponry and equipment that includes Black Hornet spy drones.

The package was announced Tuesday, and marks the first time the United States will supply Ukraine with the micro drones, which have been used in the theater since Norway and Britain furnished Kyiv with them in a donation unveiled last August.

The Norwegian-made micro drones, which weigh a little more than an ounce, are used for reconnaissance and target identification, and are easy to operate and difficult to detect, particularly in urban areas, Norway's Defense Minister has said.

The announcement comes a day after Teledyne FLIR Defense, the Norwegian company that makes the Black Hornet drones, said it has won a five-year contract worth nearly $94 million to provide the aerials to the U.S Army.

"The Black Hornet 3 gives warfighters up-to-the-minute situational understanding before and while they conduct missions," JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of FLIR Defense, said in a statement.

Along with the drones, the package announced Tuesday includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, as well as armored vehicles and other equipment.

The commitment represents the 43 drawdown of equipment from U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine since August of 2021.

It also comes a week after the Biden administration unveiled a package worth $1.3 billion for the United States' war-torn alley that will be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sees the Pentagon secure the weaponry and training from partners and companies rather than from U.S. stockpiles as with presidential drawdowns.

According to a release from the Pentagon, the United States as of Tuesday has committed more than $43 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

In his statement announcing his authorization of the drawdown, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to Russia's decision last to withdraw from the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which saw commercial food and fertilizer leave three key Ukrainian ports, which the Kremlin has continued to attack since.

"Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine's cities and people," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. "Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

In his nightly address Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "grateful" for the package.