U.S. announces takedown of massive catalytic converter theft ring

28
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday said they have taken down a nationwide ring to steal thousands of catalytic converters from cars and trucks, charging 21 people and seizing millions of dollars in assets.

Various defendants were accused in separate indictments unsealed in Sacramento, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, of crimes such as transporting and receiving stolen goods across state lines, and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Catalytic converters are vehicle exhaust devices that convert toxic gases into safer emissions.

They can be stolen in less than one minute, often lack identification details that can make them easier to track, and can fetch more than $1,000 on the black market.

The U.S. Department of Justice said many stolen converters were sold to DG Auto Parts LLC of Freehold, New Jersey, which allegedly sold precious metal powders it extracted from the devices through a "de-canning" process to a metal refinery for more than $545 million.

Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of that sum, after seizing other assets including homes, bank accounts, luxury vehicles and cash. Attorney General Merrick Garland said 32 search warrants were executed in the takedown. The alleged scheme began about three years ago, prosecutors said.

"This national network of criminals hurt victims across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "They made hundreds of millions of dollars in the process -- on the backs of thousands of innocent car owners."

DG Auto markets itself as that state's leading buyer of catalytic converters. Its owner Navin Khanna, 39, was charged in both indictments.

The company did not answer calls seeking comment and was not accepting messages during business hours. Khanna could not immediately be located for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • What’s next for this Fort Worth neighborhood with horses, sheep and llamas? 1,040 homes

    It’s the kind of place where your neighbor’s rooster can substitute for your alarm. Not for long.

  • 'Law and order returned' Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader tells bankers

    Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader said political stability and business confidence have been restored following the crushing of democracy protests, as he opened a summit on Wednesday attended by global bankers including leading Wall Street executives.

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • A Fort Worth tailgater shot a grandmother who flipped him off. Now he’s going to prison

    Fueled by anger, the defendant intended to shoot out the victim’s tires, he told detectives.

  • Judge sides with Republican National Committee in Green Bay poll watching lawsuit

    The lawsuit accuses Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys of preventing observers from witnessing aspects of the early voting process at city hall.

  • Woman steals car from Memphis hotel on Halloween night, police say

    A Memphis woman who tricked a man and got her hands on a stolen treat on Halloween night was arrested, according to police.

  • U.S. beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules

    Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law. Green, who is from Oregon, sued the company in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected.

  • Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability

    Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. “Quality is our No. 1 priority as a company, and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

  • South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

    South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

  • Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

    The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal laws, including those that require schools ensure equal treatment, provide educational opportunity and protect students experiencing homelessness.

  • Ranch-style estate for sale in Missouri has it all: must-see interior and private lake

    The residence looks like something straight out of a movie.

  • Hardened Ukrainian brigade sees Russian vulnerability in Kherson City

    The soldiers of the 59th Motorized Brigade are bullish on their prospects of beating the Russians back at Kherson City.

  • Charges pending after man hit by car on Idaho Avenue

    Police are considering pressing charges after they believe a woman ran over a man near the Idaho and Locust intersection about 9;30 p.m. Oct. 30.

  • Edmond representative arrested for DUI, offers to call governor

    Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for driving under the influence.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a last basket of the period vs the Miami Heat

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a last basket of the period vs the Miami Heat, 11/01/2022

  • Nikolas Cruz would have been the youngest, most destructive inmate on Florida's death row

    A Broward County jury in October 2022 spared Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty for the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

  • Chicago Lt Throws in the Towel Just Before a Report Exposes His Nasty FB Posts

    A Chicago police lieutenant retired from the department just weeks before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability exposed him for his mess: racist Facebook posts, says a report from the Chicago Tribune. The COPA report concluded he violated the department policy and was unfit to serve. It seems he foresaw the consequences and took his exit early.

  • Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix Is Going to Cost More Than Monaco

    Formula 1's upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the more hyped events to join the series’ calendar, and now, it looks like prices are going to reflect that hype. According to pre-sale information via the track’s website, you’re going to be paying $500 for General Admission alone — or $2,000 if you want a guaranteed seat. That officially makes this race more expensive than the Monaco Grand Prix — and that’s also not taking into account the massive number of lush packages that are said to

  • China regulator calls out international media for failing to credit Beijing's economic-growth emphasis

    Top Chinese securities officials urged international investors to come to China and see its determination towards growing the economy as they dismissed concerns over where economic growth ranks among the priorities of the country's reshuffled leadership. "I deal with international investors quite a lot in my daily work and I'm afraid some of them have read too much the international media reports about events in China," Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (C

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper to leave prime time following midterms

    Jake Tapper’s stint in CNN’s prime-time television slot is coming to a close. The network confirmed on Wednesday the anchor will return to his duties hosting “The Lead” at 4 p.m. after the midterm elections. Tapper was chosen in September by new President Chris Licht to host a show at 9 p.m., a slot that’s…