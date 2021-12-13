U.S. appeals court hears Trump financial case for second time

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A U.S. appeals court is hearing arguments for Trump v. Mazars for a second time in a long-running legal battle over former President Donald Trump's financial records. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories