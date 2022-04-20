U.S. appeals court will not reconsider California net neutrality ruling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it will not reconsider its decision in January to uphold California's net neutrality law.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January said a 2017 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reverse federal internet protections could not bar state action, rejecting a challenge from telecom and broad industry groups to block California's net neutrality law. The appeals court on Wednesday rejected a petition for a rehearing by the full court.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)