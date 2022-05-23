U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Pierson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - Most of a Florida law that sought to stop social media companies from restricting users' political speech violates the companies' free speech rights and cannot be enforced, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, agreeing with a lower court.

However, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a part of the law requiring companies like Meta Platforms' Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc to disclose the standards they use to moderate content on their platforms.

The unanimous decision was authored by Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom, who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.

The 11th Circuit ruled that the parts of the law concerning political speech violated social media companies' First Amendment right to decide what to publish. However, it said requiring them to disclose their standards likely did not, ordering the lower court to reconsider that issue.

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the law in May 2021, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NetChoice, an industry group including Facebook, Google and Twitter that had sued to challenge the law, noted the U.S. Constitution's protections when asked for comment.

"The First Amendment protects platforms and their right to moderate content as they see fit - and the government can't force them to host content they don't want," NetChoice Vice President Carl Szabo said in a statement.

DeSantis, a Republican, previously said the law was needed to prevent "censorship" by "Big Tech," pointing to Trump's removal by Twitter and Facebook in January 2021. The companies cited Trump's praise for his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol after he lost the 2020 presidential election as a reason for the bans.

The Florida law would fine social media companies that ban political candidates. A federal judge last June blocked the law from taking effect.

Another federal appeals court earlier this month upheld a Texas law prohibiting social media companies from banning users for their political views. NetChoice is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block that law.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DA: Police were justified in using deadly force in 2019 shootings in Roxbury, Revere

    The involved officers’ actions were lawful and reasonable, officials said.

  • Carteret man turns himself in after fatal daytime shooting: police

    Yhakeem Kornegay was charged with the daytime shooting near Lincoln Avenue last week that left one man dead and another wounded.

  • Uncle arrested after allegedly killing 2-year-old niece in Maine town during family fight

    The 2-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her uncle, 19, who was later arrested by local authorities

  • Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

    A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought. A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for DeSantis and the Republican-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work under the Constitution's free speech guarantee.

  • Abcarian: Patriarchy strikes again: California can't force companies to put women on boards

    A judge just threw out a 3-year-old law that has been phenomenally successful in diversifying boardrooms in California.

  • Man arrested for shooting his son-in-law in Durham trailer park, Orange sheriff says

    The shooting occurred in a part of Durham located in the eastern edge of Orange County.

  • Global stocks rally and the yuan jumps after Biden says he's weighing cutting tariffs on China

    US stock futures rose as investors' fears about the global economy appeared to cool somewhat.

  • Opponents of federal vaccine mandate seek rehearing

    A federal appeals court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the Biden administration to require that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month vacated a lower court ruling blocking the mandate and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy, which was ordered by President Joe Biden in September. On Saturday, opponents of the mandate, led by a group called Feds for Medical Freedom, filed a petition asking that the April ruling be vacated and that the full 17-member court hear new arguments in the case.

  • Ukrainian business families at war over scandal involving humanitarian supplies for army

    Epicenter construction hypermarkets chain owned by the influential businessmen from the Gerega family has announced it will stop its cooperation with Veneto Group, a company owned by the Brodsky family. The reason is bulletproof vests.

  • Shirtless Jeff Goldblum meme-launching movie moment immortalized in new 'Jurassic Park' toy (exclusive)

    Mattel's "Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm" action figure recreates iconic movie moment.

  • Give your dog's summer a 'pupgrade' with this outdoor pool

    Beat the heat this summer—dogs included. Grab this collapsible swimming pool for 15% off.

  • Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

    As the sun set over the Rio Grande, about 120 Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans who waded through waist-deep water stepped into Border Patrol vehicles, soon to be released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases. Across the border in the Mexican town of Piedras Negras, Honduran families banded together in a section of downtown with cracked sidewalks, narrow streets and few people, unsure where to spend the night because the city's only shelter was full. President Joe Biden wanted to end those rules Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact.

  • Russia forces ramp up offensive in Donbas region

    ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the latest news on the war between Ukraine and Russia.

  • BLM gave $200,000 to Chicago group whose leader calls cops 'pigs'

    The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to a Chicago-based nonprofit led by a defund the police activist.

  • New York judge approves congressional map, throwing Democrats into disarray

    A New York judge approved a new congressional map that pits two veteran Democratic incumbents against one another and boosts Republican odds of capturing more seats in November's midterm elections, further endangering Democrats' fragile U.S. House majority. Justice Patrick McAllister, a judge in rural Steuben County, signed off on the map just before midnight on Friday, weeks after New York's top court ruled that the redistricting plan passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature was unconstitutionally manipulated to benefit the party. The Democratic map would likely have given the party control of 22 of the state's 26 congressional seats this fall, serving to counterbalance similarly partisan maps passed in Republican-dominated states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas.

  • EXPLAINER: Why were Japanese abducted by North Korea?

    U.S. President Joe Biden met Monday with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago to show his support for their efforts to win the return of their loved ones. The families said Biden talked to each of them and listened to their stories, encouraging them as their hopes were fading because of North Korea's escalating missile sand nuclear development. WHO ARE THE JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA?

  • $9,000 sculpture damaged in downtown Sioux Falls, police say

    The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind a damaged sculpture in downtown.

  • Live updates | UN: Civilians being killed in Donetsk assault

    Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that U.N. staff on the ground remain concerned about the impact on civilians by the reported fierce fighting in eastern Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Homes, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed. U.N. humanitarian staff also said that shelling and airstrikes were reported in other areas of Ukraine, including in northern, central and southern parts, claiming civilian lives and damaging civilian infrastructure.

  • Alabama softball fails to advance to the super regional for time in school history

    Alabama softball saw its season get cut short Sunday after losing to Stanford 6-0 in the Tuscaloosa regional championship.

  • Florida Social Media Law Is Partially Blocked After Federal Appeal

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Social media companies are private actors whose rights are protected by the First Amendment, a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, upholding part of an injunction against a Florida law penalizing social media companies for banning political candidates from their platforms.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb, Bonds Fall as Risk Appetite Returns: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would In