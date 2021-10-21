U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

A man stands outside the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Andover, New Jersey
Tom Hals
·3 min read

By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts.

The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

The families "asserted only garden-variety state-law claims, so state court is where these cases belong," the court said.

Neil Lapinski, a Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella attorney who represented the families, said "the court has provided a clear roadmap for litigants" that was consistent with lower court rulings.

The cases were filed in state court in April 2020 by families of four residents who died of COVID-19. They sued two nursing homes operating as Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation I & II, alleging the facilities failed to take precautions to contain the spread of the virus.

The cases were among the first against nursing homes, where more than 100,000 people died during the pandemic. Like hundreds of similar wrongful death claims against care facilities, the cases stalled over which court should hear the lawsuit.

The operator said it was shielded by the PREP Act and the cases belonged in federal court. A lower federal court, however, said the case should be heard in state court, and the nursing home operator appealed.

The 2005 PREP Act is meant to jumpstart U.S. defenses against an outbreak like COVID-19 by shielding from lawsuits makers of critical products, from diagnostic tests to vaccines, as well as doctors and drug distributors. Nursing homes have said the law should shield them from liability because they were on the front line of the outbreak.

Wednesday's ruling could help get cases moving, said Adam Pulver of Public Citizen Litigation Group, a consumer advocacy group that filed an amicus brief with the appeals court.

"By being the first appeals court to weigh in, the 3rd Circuit signaled to judges around the country that these appeals are unlikely to succeed and there is no reason to stop cases from moving forward while the nursing homes appeal," he said.

The 3rd Circuit's ruling said determining whether the PREP Act shields nursing homes from pandemic-related lawsuits should be determined by a state court, although other federal appeals courts are expected to address that question in the coming months.

Lann McIntyre, a Lewis Brisbois attorney who represented the nursing homes, declined to comment.

The appeal was heard by three Republican appointees - Michael Chagares, Jane Roth and David Porter, who was appointed by President Donald Trump and who wrote the opinion.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. The men appear to be fresh recruits for one of Haiti's most notorious street gangs, and the footage records their induction into the criminal underworld that increasingly rules the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The video is emblazoned with the name “400 Mawozo” and “400 good for nothings,” both references to the gang police say is responsible for multiple killings and kidnappings, including the recent abduction of 17 people from a U.S.-based religious group.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • A Man Allegedly Shot His Stepfather Over LGBTQ+ Houseguest

    He reportedly became upset over an LGBTQ+ person visiting their "house of God."

  • Analysis-Tesla looks to pave the way for Chinese battery makers to come to U.S

    Tesla Inc wants to shift to a less expensive battery for its electric vehicles but first needs to figure out how to overcome political tensions to get a Chinese partner to build the iron-based batteries near its U.S. factories. China adopted the technology early and makes 95% of the world's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, but key patents expire soon and Tesla said it plans to adopt LFP batteries in its fleet of standard-range vehicles globally and move battery production closer to its factories. "Our goal is to localize all key parts of the vehicles on the continent," Drew Baglino, senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering at Tesla, said on an earnings call on Wednesday.

  • 7 of the best kitchen deals during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale

    Snag a KitchenAid stand mixer, a Ninja air fryer, The Pioneer Woman cookware and more all on sale. The post 7 of the best kitchen deals during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale appeared first on In The Know.

  • Alyssa Milano arrested at White House voting protest

    Alyssa Milano was arrested outside the White House on Tuesday after protesting for voting access.

  • Billionaire Trump Donor Says He Has Joe Manchin’s Ear: ‘I Call Him Every Week’

    "I call him every week and say, 'Joe, you’re doing great. Stay tough. Stay tough, buddy,'" said billionaire Nelson Peltz

  • Teen injured in Texas school shooting released from hospital

    A 15-year-old who was injured in a shooting this month at a Texas high school has been released from the hospital, police said. Police were notified Saturday by Medical City Arlington that Zacchaeus Selby underwent several surgeries but was in good condition when he left the hospital, The Dallas Morning News reported. Selby was one of four people hurt in the shooting on Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington.

  • Netflix walkout over Dave Chappelle is not just a matter of transgender rights and dignity

    Dave Chappelle’s transphobia is the spark of this conversation. And Netflix is not a moral vacuum, despite what its co-CEOs say.

  • Nadler scolds GOP lawmakers for not wearing masks at House Judiciary hearing

    During a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called out Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia as he reminded lawmakers in attendance to wear face masks.

  • Health experts want the U.K. to bring back covid restrictions. Government says 'we don't want to go back'

    Public health experts in the United Kingdom are calling on the government to reintroduce some coronavirus restrictions as cases climb - far outstripping those of its western European neighbors - despite the country's high vaccination coverage. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended the lockdown in England on July 19, declaring it "Freedom Day." Since then, the country has lifted most restrictions, with no legal mask requirement in most settings, including schools, and nothing approaching a u

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History In Latest Rant

    The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.

  • Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

    Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

  • Vaccine doubts fuel doctor's rise in Minnesota governor race

    The small-town family doctor angling to become Minnesota’s next governor smiled, leaned into the camera and told his Facebook viewers that Sweden had just paused the Moderna vaccine for people under age 30 over “significant concern” about heart inflammation. The post swiftly racked up thousands of views and favorable comments — evidence of Jensen’s early success in tapping conservative anger at the Democratic strategy of trying to vaccinate, mask and social-distance America out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages like the video have been a key part of how Jensen, a former state senator with a reputation as a moderate before the pandemic hit, has emerged as the early frontrunner among Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

  • UK adds rare nerve disorder to possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects

    The United Kingdom's drug regulatory agency added a rare autoimmune nerve disorder to its list of possible COVID-19 vaccine complications.

  • According to Health Officials, This Is When You Should Get the COVID-19 Booster Shot

    On Oct. 20, nearly a month after Pfizer booster shots were approved for at-risk groups, the FDA has officially authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

  • Russia’s COVID Nightmare Spirals With a Viral Corpse and a Hospital Suicide Leap

    via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his

  • This Ad Is the Republican Party's Whole Deal Circa 2021

    Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.

  • Meghan McCain Recalls ‘Very Bizarre’ Call From Donald Trump After He Mocked Her Dad

    “I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.