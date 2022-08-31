U.S. Appeals Court upholds $14 million judgment against Exxon

FILE PHOTO: View of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas
·1 min read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday upheld a $14.25 million judgment against Exxon Mobil Corp for pollution from its Baytown, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex.

The judgment stems from a U.S. Clean Air Act lawsuit brought by two environmental groups, Environment Texas and the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter.

This is Exxon’s second appeal of a Houston U.S. district court’s ruling that Exxon was responsible for repeated releases of pollution from the refinery and chemical plants in Baytown.

Exxon stipulated the Baytown complex had 16,286 days of violations between October 2005 and September 2013, which included multiple simultaneous violations.

“While we respect the court’s opinion, we disagree with the decision,” said Exxon spokeswoman Julie King. “We have acted responsibly and in accordance with regulatory requirements. We are reviewing the decision and considering next steps.”

Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, called on Exxon to accept the repeated decisions in the case against the company.

“After 13 years of litigation – including a three-week trial, two appeals, two remands of the case to the trial court for additional findings, and three appellate decisions against them – it is long past time for Exxon to accept responsibility and finally pay what it owes to the public for years of illegal, toxic pollution,” Metzger said.

The case was brought by the two groups under a provision of the Clean Air Act that allows citizens to sue when government agencies have failed to prevent pollution.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Logan: Restoring price stability is No. 1 priority

    "Being president of the Dallas Fed and as a policymaker, our number one priority has to be to restore price stability," Logan said on Wednesday in a virtual event held by the regional Fed bank to introduce her. The Fed is raising interest rates at a pace not seen since the 1980s to fight inflation that is running at a 40-year high. Logan was reflecting on the several days she spent last week attending a global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled he would raise U.S. borrowing costs as high as needed to cool price pressures, even as he acknowledged that doing so would bring "some pain" to households and businesses as growth slowed and the labor market softened.

  • Japan property lures private equity with solid yields, prospective deals

    A new wave of big private equity players including KKR & Co is moving in on Japan's property market, drawn by attractive yield spreads with Japan's low interest rates and by prospective deals with companies that hold under-utilised assets. Property investors worldwide are flush with cash and emboldened by stablising vacancy rates and rents after disruption by the pandemic, and some are setting their sights on the buildings, real estate subsidiaries and other property assets cluttering up Japanese companies' balance sheets. "The Japanese market presents a huge opportunity," David Cheong, managing director at KKR, told Reuters.

  • Japan's super tight jobs market fails to deliver egalitarian promise

    When Riku Omori's pay at his regular job was slashed by a third, he found temporary work delivering fried chicken and Thai food on his bike on the streets of Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, as a way to supplement his reduced earnings. The extra 100,000 yen ($722) 26-year-old Omori gets a month helps support his wife and newborn son, which would have been difficult on the 160,000 yen he takes home monthly from his main job at a moving services company. But it adds a level of financial uncertainty that makes week-to-week living in hard Japan, an affluent nation otherwise well regarded for its egalitarianism.

  • NetEase Acquires France’s Quantic Dream in Gaming Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc. has acquired French game developer and publisher Quantic Dream SA, the companies announced in a statement Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysDOJ Is Likely to Wait Past Midterms to Reveal Any Trump ChargesChina’s biggest games distributor aft

  • Montenegro blames criminal gang for cyber attacks on government

    Montenegro on Wednesday blamed a criminal group called Cuba ransomware for cyber attacks that have hit its government digital infrastructure since last week, described by officials as unprecedented. Public Administration Minister Maras Dukaj told state television the group had created a special virus for the attack called Zerodate, with 150 work stations in 10 state institutions becoming infected. Government internet sites have been closed since the attack, which Montenegro's National Security Agency (ANB) has linked to Russia, although the extent of any data theft is unclear.

  • US Stocks End a Turbulent Month on a Down Note: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks and bonds ended a turbulent August lower as traders recalibrated rate-hike expectations after central banks across the globe vowed to step up their fights against inflation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysDOJ Is Likely to Wait Past Midterms to Reveal

  • Disney mulls membership program to offer discounts and perks - WSJ

    Internally, some executives have referred to Disney's initiative as "Disney Prime", although that won't be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions. A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said. Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn't known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, WSJ reported.

  • As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

    Natural gas a few years ago was so unwanted that U.S. shale oil producers sold it at cost just to pump more oil. U.S. benchmark natural gas prices in late August topped $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a level not seen since 2008, and the boom-bust cycles from North American demand appear to have been broken amid surging exports. The U.S. fuel has become key to Western Europe cutting its reliance on Russian gas.

  • How California’s FAST Recovery Act Will Change Fast Food Everywhere

    Fast food workers have long been fighting for higher wages and better working conditions. Over the past couple of years, that has manifested as a wave of organizing efforts across the country, with staffers at places like Chipotle and Starbucks forming unions to make these demands. The AP reports that this week in California, the FAST Recovery Act, a bill changing how fast food is regulated in the state, was approved by lawmakers in what is being called a “watershed moment” for the industry. All

  • ‘What sort of tour is that?’: Gary Player went off on LIV Golf, Cameron Smith in recent interview

    It's safe to say Player, 86, isn't the biggest fan of LIV Golf.

  • Nvidia stock falls after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • Tesla Stock-Price Targets Are Rising After the Split

    Wall Street price targets for Tesla stock are rising after the electric-vehicle maker's Aug. 25 stock split. Here's why.

  • Explainer-How could Europe cap surging energy prices?

    The European Union is preparing an emergency plan to separate power prices from the soaring cost of gas - as well as longer-term reforms aimed at ensuring electricity prices reflect cheaper renewable energy. Energy ministers from EU countries will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss how to ease the burden of soaring energy prices on businesses and households as a matter or urgency. European power costs have surged in the last year, driven by record gas prices as Russia curbed supply to Europe.

  • Republicans push bill expanding Hatch Act to keep Biden admin officials from censoring speech

    House Republicans introduced a new bill that would expand upon an existing law that prohibits federal officials from using their positions of power in a political manner.

  • Letters to the editor: Go against Biden's enablers; going electric too costly

    Letters include why Biden Administration’s policies have all been a disaster; and how expensive it is to switch to electric.

  • Okta stock plunges as CEO says ‘short-term challenges’ resulted in workers leaving at a higher rate

    Okta Inc. shares plummeted in late trading Wednesday after executives revealed the software company faced issues stemming from integration of the $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon

    Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning. In the face of this turbulence, investors often look for safer stocks,

  • Fed needs 'to send a clear signal' on its confidence in monetary policy: Economist

    Francesco Bianchi, Johns Hopkins University Louis J. Maccini Professor of Economics, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's monetary policy, inflation, and government spending.

  • Airport worker dies after hair is caught in baggage equipment, Louisiana officials say

    The 26-year-old woman was unloading luggage from a flight, according to authorities.

  • Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October due to expire on Wednesday, settled at $96.49, down $2.82 a barrel, or 2.8%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended down $2.09, or 2.3%, at $89.55 a barrel.