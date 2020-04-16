The U.S. approved a $2-trillion coronavirus relief package. Other nations are trying their own aid plans

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, shown during an appearance Sunday in parliament, won early praise for his response to the coronavirus-related economic crisis. It proved to be short-lived. (Salvador Melendez / Associated Press)

U.S. officials drew a lot of attention recently when they approved a $2-trillion relief package to help people face economic challenges tied to the coronavirus, but also said it would not be enough to fend off mounting unemployment.

Additional help is needed, officials agree, but what form it takes and when it might be available remained undetermined as of Wednesday. The original relief package includes $1,200 payments for millions of residents, along with provisions for small and large companies struggling to stay afloat.

In some cases, local or state governments are also offering various forms of relief. Through an executive order, for instance, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a two-month delay on residential evictions for tenants who can’t pay their rent. Californians will also not have their water turned off due to unpaid bills, and governors in several other states, including Michigan and North Carolina, have enacted similar policies.

Other countries have also been trying to come up with plans to get through the economic havoc caused by COVID-19. Here is a sampling of what some of them are doing.

El Salvador

El Salvador instituted a mandatory 30-day quarantine, enforced by soldiers and police officers.

Then, President Nayib Bukele's administration suspended water, electricity, telephone, cable and internet bills for three months. It also established a fund for “micro, small and medium” businesses that includes payroll subsidies and froze credit card bills, mortgage loans and retailers' rent payments for the same period. The nation also promised $300 a month to its most vulnerable families.

The small nation's response to the outbreak made international headlines. For weeks, Bukele's action was lauded as an example to follow. The Grammy Award-winning rapper Residente included Bukele among the current and former officials in the Americas he's been interviewing about the pandemic.

Then things went awry. After the website for potential beneficiaries crashed in late March, thousands of desperate citizens broke the quarantine to inquire about the money in person.

Since then, the site has been repaired and, according to the Bukele administration, more than 1 million families had received the $300 payment as of early this week. Members of the Health Ministry, national police and the military keep crowds from congregating at banks and take people's temperatures before they go inside.

Despite the apparent success of the measures, critics have raised concerns about the nation's economy in the long term. Because El Salvador took out a $389-million emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with COVID-19, they worry that the country will be seriously indebted once the health crisis is over.

Last week, the president extended the quarantine by 15 days, meaning that the lockdown is expected to continue at least until early May. The the country had 159 confirmed infections and six deaths as of Wednesday.

South Africa

South Africa, the most industrialized country on the African continent, was struggling financially before the pandemic was declared . About half of its citizens live below the national poverty line, and poverty continues to be concentrated in regions where black South Africans lived under apartheid. Shortly before the nation went into lockdown on March 27 — also enforced by the military and police — the unemployment rate hovered at nearly 30%.

That same day, the country received a sub-investment grade by Moody's Investors Service, marking South Africa as a bad investment with a high risk of default.

“The decision by Moody’s could not have come at a worse time,” South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said in a statement , noting that investors had already been leaving the country.

To stem economic fallout, the Ministry of Finance on March 29 began granting employer tax subsidies for four months. The Department of Small Business Development is supplying rental and payroll relief .

Also, because tourism has plummeted, the government made grants of up to about $2,600 available to small businesses in the tourist industry. Other low-interest loans, which go up to about $268,000 are specifically geared at South African-owned businesses making products to combat COVID-19 , such as hand sanitizer, steel beds for hospitals, hand soap and face masks.