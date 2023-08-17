U.S. approves $3 billion deal for Israel to sell missile defense system to Germany

The U.S. government has given the go-ahead for Israel to conduct a $3 billion deal to sell Arrrow-3 missile interceptors to Germany. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has given Israel the go-ahead for a $3 billion deal to sell the Arrow-3 missile defense system to Germany, Israeli officials said Thursday.

If the deal is completed, it will be the biggest export deal in Israel's history, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the deal would "contribute to Israel's force buildup and economy."

The Arrow-3 system, which was developed jointly by Israeli Aerospace Industries and U.S. arms and aircraft manufacturer Boeing, is designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles and is capable of reaching heights above the Earth's atmosphere.

Germany has updated its defense posture in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz announcing a $109 billion project to overhaul the military.

U.S. approval was required because it was developed in cooperation with the United States, which seeks to limit the transfer of U.S. weapons technology to unauthorized third parties.

Additionally, some parts of the Arrow-3 systems that will be sold to Germany will continue to be manufactured in the United States.

The next step in the potential sale will be for the legislatures of Israel and Germany to vote for its approval.