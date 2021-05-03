U.S. approves massive solar project in California desert

FILE PHOTO: Arrays of photovoltaic solar panels are seen at the Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in this aerial photo taken over El Centro, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday said it has approved a major solar energy project in the California desert that will be capable of powering nearly 90,000 homes.

The $550 million Crimson Solar Project will be sited on 2,000 acres of federal land west of Blythe, California, the Interior Department said in a statement. It is being developed by Canadian Solar unit Recurrent Energy and will deliver power to California utility Southern California Edison.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden has vowed to expand development of renewable energy projects on public lands as part of a broader agenda to fight climate change, create jobs and reverse former President Donald Trump's emphasis on maximizing fossil fuel extraction.

"Projects like this can help to make America a global leader in the clean energy economy through the acceleration of responsible renewable energy development on public lands," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in the statement.

Crimson Solar will create 650 construction jobs but just 10 permanent and 40 temporary jobs in operations and maintenance for the 30-year life of the project, the statement said.

The project will include a battery storage system and will be sited on land designated for renewable energy development by the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, an agreement hatched between the state of California and the Obama administration that set aside areas for wind and solar projects.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 246.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figure is up from the 245,591,469 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 312,509,575 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. A total of 7,802,513 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • 2021 BMW M5 Competition Road Test | More improved than you think

    Apologies, to BMW and anyone I may have misled in my recent 2021 BMW M550i Road Test. Any conversation near the big quad pipes on a cold start will require all parties involved to yell back and forth.

  • Why This Space Expert Thinks "Hundreds of Thousands of Humans" Could Live in Space By 2050

    Space advocate Robert Jacobson, a former principal with the Space Angels Network and founding member of the Space Advisors consulting firm, has spent the past decade advising investors and entrepreneurs on the potential of "space" as a field of business. Last week, I was able to sit down with Jacobson by phone to discuss his new book -- Space Is Open for Business -- and why he thinks the next 30 years could be a renaissance for space companies and a big opportunity for investors who want to get in on the ground floor of the space business. It's been only a little more than a decade since the first SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral (and Jacobson was there to witness it!) and a little less than a decade since SpaceX ran its first resupply mission to the International Space Station.

  • Trump 'poisoning' democracy with 'big lie' claim -key House Republican

    The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said former President Donald Trump was "poisoning our democratic system" with his persistent false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a Trump critic, assailed him in a tweet, risking further raising the ire of the former president's allies in their Republican Party.

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world

    Encounters far from home in April underscored the Coast Guard's growing overseas role, which is set to expand amid efforts to counter China.

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • Cybersecurity Fortinet Stock Hits 80-Plus RS Rating Benchmark; Reports Solid Q1 Earnings

    Fortinet shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 79 to 84.

  • Narendra Modi's party loses key election as India's COVID cases surge

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost an election in the key state of West Bengal on Sunday.Why it matters: Modi has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic amid a widespread oxygen shortage, record daily cases and a surging death toll, with accusations that the real numbers are much higher.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An Indian Medical Association official called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding "big political rallies" for the state elections last month, per the Tribune India.By the numbers: The opposition All India Trinamool Congress won 213 of the 292 available seats in West Bengal and the Hindu nationalist BJP won the remaining 77, according to official figures, posted by the Election Commission of India Monday.Of note: Modi predicted last month that the BJP would "win more than 200 seats in the state, which held voting over eight phases starting on March 27," Bloomberg notes.The big picture: Opposition parties also won in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but the BJP retained power in the northeastern state of Assam and "gained the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, where it contested in alliance with a regional party," per Bloomberg.What they're saying: Political commentator Arati Jerath told the New York Times the government is now "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic.""It is bad news for Modi that three powerful regional chieftains are emerging from these elections," Jerath said.Go deeper: Foreign aid pours into India as COVID-19 crisis worsensMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NYC to resume 24-hour subway service, businesses to fully reopen

    New York City will resume its 24-hour subway service on May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, along with fast-tracking the city's plans to fully reopen businesses.The big picture: The return is a key part of the tri-state area's efforts to increase economic activity and bring back crowds. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Businesses like restaurants, offices, retail stores, theaters, museums, barbershops, amusement parks, and fitness centers in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut will operate at full capacity, elected officials said. Businesses in New York must still keep CDC guidelines at the forefront, including 6-foot distancing, unless they require all individuals in their establishment to be vaccinated, Cuomo said at a press conference. "Life should be returning to normal. You’re vaccinated. And it’s an incentive to be vaccinated," he added.What they're saying: "COVID-19 is on the decline in New York City and across New York State, and as we shift our focus to rebuilding our economy, helping businesses and putting people back to work, it's time to bring the Subway back to full capacity," Cuomo said in a statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • SpaceX Will Take NASA to the Moon -- Maybe

    Two years ago, NASA put out a call for America's biggest space companies to build it a "Human Landing System" to return American astronauts to the moon. Last year three teams signed up to do just that, and NASA doled out $967 million in contracts to help Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin (in cooperation with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC)), Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) subsidiary Dynetics, and Elon Musk's SpaceX design and build prototypes for NASA to choose from.

  • House Republicans push for oversight hearings into Capitol Police board

    Republicans on the House Administration Committee, a panel charged with oversight into the U.S. Capitol Police, called on Democrats to endorse oversight hearings into the Capitol Police Board on Monday. Why it matters: The former House and Senate sergeants-at-arms were replaced following their resignations in the wake of the lethal Jan. 6 Capitol attack, led largely by supporters of former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Capitol Police Board consists of the sergeant-at-arms of the House, the sergeant-at-arms and doorkeeper of the Senate, and the architect of the Capitol. What they're saying: Ranking Republicans on the committee, including Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), pointed to a recent hearing with U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton that found "there is virtually no oversight of the board."The members said the hearing "would be the first time the entire board has appeared jointly before Congress since 1945."Read the letter: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Charlotte area under tornado watch with damaging winds and hail still possible

    Weather update: Tornado warnings expire for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties and York County, SC.

  • US begins final military withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The Biden administration hopes to bring home all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, ending America’s longest war.

  • Why Steel Stocks Are Due for a Fall

    Steel prices can’t go up forever. Investors should steer themselves away from companies with more debt and a need to invest and favor those that have strong balance sheets.

  • RS Recommends: Stream Live TV Channels for $10 With Sling’s New Offer

    If you've cut the cord, Sling is an easy way to get live TV channels from home without paying for cable

  • Can you safely gather with vaccinated people if you’ve already had COVID? What to know

    Experts agree one group is not like the other.

  • 10 Truly Explosive Volcano Coloring Pages

    Volcanoes are awesome, right? Even just the name elicits fiery images in the imagination and a mix of terror and excitement. A few powerful fire quotes may even come to mind. But what’s in a name? The word “volcano” comes from the Roman name “Vulcan.” Yeah, like the Star Trek race. Vulcan was, obviously, the []

  • Uber, Lyft earnings, April jobs report: What to know this week

    Investors will have another packed schedule of corporate earnings reports to consider, alongside the latest monthly jobs report from the Labor Department.

  • The Corpus Christi Water Wars

    A coalition of residents is trying to halt the region's rapid industrial sprawl. The fight is now centered on the water supply for a massive new Exxon SABIC plastics plant in the drought-prone Texas city