U.S. approves temporary shipping waiver for Puerto Rico after hurricane

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday agreed to approve a waiver of U.S. shipping rules to address Puerto Rico’s immediate needs in the wake of a devastating hurricane.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas approved "a temporary and targeted Jones Act Waiver."

The waiver is to ensure Puerto Ricans have sufficient diesel to run generators needed for electricity and the functioning of critical facilities after Hurricane Fiona. The Jones Act is a century-old law that requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by U.S.-flagged ships.

