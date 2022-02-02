U.S. Army begins discharging soldiers who refuse to get COVID vaccine
The U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged. The move is reportedly critical to maintain combat readiness.
The U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged. The move is reportedly critical to maintain combat readiness.
Tom Holland can finally openly talk about those huge "Spider-Man: No Way Home" surprises.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss, and raised
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Elizabeth Hurley knows how to get her social media followers through those dreary winter months — post a few gorgeous vacation snapshots to get us all inspired. Her latest photo gives off hot, sunny vibes that have us ready for the warm weather already. The 56-year-old actress looks relaxed and without a care in the […]
Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a few Republicans who may vote in favor of Biden's Supreme Court nominee.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The cat still isn't done growing in size yet.
Rob Gronkowski penned a fitting tribute to Tom Brady after his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his NFL retirement.
A transgender American swimmer's controversial career hung in the balance Wednesday after the collegiate body governing the sport announced new rules, including testosterone limits, that could impact her ability to race competitively.
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.