U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards contract for Erie Harbor dredging in 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a contract for the dredging of Erie's harbor in 2024.

The Corps' Buffalo District awarded the $682,000 contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. on Dec. 6 for the work on the federal navigation channel in Erie Harbor, according to a news release.

Why does the harbor need dredged?

Dredging of harbors like Erie’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways, according to the news release.

“Maintaining the operation of ports like Erie is a core part of our mission and essential to the economic strength of the nation,” Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the Buffalo District, said in the news release.

Erie Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor that handled 787,000 tons of cargo, including limestone, sand and gravel, and salt in 2021. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $29.3 million in business revenue; 139 direct, indirect and induced jobs; and $9.4 million in labor income to the national transportation sector, according to the news release.

Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Erie by the Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Pennsylvania, the Great Lakes region and the United States, the news release stated.

Project details

Dredging will be focused in the lake approach channel and areas between the entrance piers, according to information from the Corps of Engineers.

About 100,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be mechanically dredged and placed in an authorized open Lake Erie placement area.

When will it take place?

Work is to take place from mid-June through July 2024.

Dredging of Erie Harbor is now scheduled to be conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers every three to four years, based on availability of funding.

In the 2021 dredging cycle, Ryba was to remove 290,000 cubic yards from the Erie Harbor federal channel.

