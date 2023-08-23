U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks someone to lease Woodcock Lake Park

Aug. 23—WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Who wants to operate a campground?

After closing the campground at Woodcock Creek Lake for 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is looking for someone to lease and operate its Woodcock Lake Park.

A notice of availability, or NOA, for leasing of the park was announced Tuesday. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 9.

While its campground did not open this camping season, Woodcock Lake Park's remaining day-use areas — including the swim beach, boat ramp, hiking trails, shelters and roadways — have been open for public use this year.

Until 2020, Crawford County had been operating the campgrounds under a no-cost lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps. The county had operated the park since it opened in 1973.

The park and campground are part of the Corps of Engineers Woodcock Dam project built in 1973 for flood control, water quality and recreation.

However, in 2019, county commissioners asked the Corps for an early end to the county's 25-year operating lease. The county wanted out as it was losing about $65,000 a year on park operations.

The county's lease wasn't due to expire until May 2024, but under its terms, either side could opt out early by giving a one-year notice. The county's lease with the Corps terminated in January 2020.

The 277-acre area up for lease at Woodcock Creek Lake includes a campground, boat launch, beach, picnic areas and other recreational facilities, according to the notice.

"The leasing opportunity allows entrepreneurs to collect a fair profit while being an intricate part of the community," the Corps said in a news release issued Tuesday announcing the lease availability.

"Entrepreneurs can propose upgrades to campsites, the swim beach, restrooms and showers, and playgrounds," the release said. "Additional development opportunities may include a marina, dog park, disc course, concession facilities, picnic areas and shelters, courtesy docks, boat rentals, environmental learning facilities, and other recreational activities."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website lists multiple minimum requirements for someone who leases Woodcock.

Among those requirements:

—Dates of operation, at a minimum, between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

—Ensure paved areas are maintained and facilitate repair efforts at their own expense.

—Sanitary restrooms are provided and maintained.

—Potable water, sewage and electric utilities are maintained and at their own expense.

—Provide garbage removal services at a minimum of once per week.

—Beach area maintained and kept safe and free of debris. Routine laboratory testing of the designated swim area water to ensure compliance with regulatory standards for E. Coli and Total Coliform bacteria. Beach closure and posted notification by the lessee as required.

—Provide sewage pump-out facilities, for the leased area on a regular ongoing basis to assure proper maintenance and operation of the site.

—Responsible for coordinating campsite and pavilion reservation process and fee collection.

Proposed lease terms are an initial term of 25 years; Option 1, 15 years; Option 2, 10 years; and full term, 50 years.

The full NOA and related documents are available on request. More information about the NOA, proposal submissions, selection criteria and lease terms is available at www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Woodcock-Creek-Lake/Woodcock-Creek-Lake-Leasing-Development-Opportunity.

Interested parties may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District office at (412) 395-7432 or Julie.A.Miller@usace.army.mil with questions or considerations.

