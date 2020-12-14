U.S. Army general says about one third of first day vaccine delivery goal completed

Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and partners have delivered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 55 locations nationally, or about one third of the 145 locations targeted to receive doses by early afternoon on Monday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a call with reporters.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE was authorized by U.S. regulators for emergency use late on Friday, and the first shipments were sent out on Sunday.

The U.S. government is in talks with Pfizer to acquire additional COVID-19 vaccine doses beyond the 100 million that it has already purchased, U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on the call, confirming earlier comments from Pfizer's chief executive.

The U.S. government is aiming to distribute the first wave of 2.9 million vaccine doses to 636 locations nationwide by the end of the week.

Most doses delivered in the United States will be sourced from Pfizer's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, including its factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Some of the initial doses were sourced from a facility in Belgium, Perna said. He said he expects subsequent doses to be sourced from within the United States.

