U.S. Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police officers for assault during traffic stop

A U.S. Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground. Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out.” In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated during the traffic stop in the town of Windsor.

  • Police accused of threatening, pulling gun on Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop

    U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario told police he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, according to video of the incident. "You should be,” one officer said.

  • Video shows Virginia cops holding a Black Army officer in uniform at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop

    Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant in the Medical Corp, is suing Virginia police officers for assaulting him in December.

  • Black and Latino Army lieutenant sues 2 Virginia police officers

    Two police officers in Virginia pulled over Caron Nazario and later pepper sprayed and handcuffed him for not exiting his vehicle.

  • Black Army lieutenant files $1m law suit against police officers who ‘pepper-sprayed and assaulted’ him

    Caron Nazario filed a $1million federal law suit last week claiming he was assaulted by two Virginia police officers

  • Army officer sues Virginia police over violent traffic stop

    In body camera and cell phone video, Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario, still in his uniform, can be seen with his hands visible out of the window of his new car. "I've not committed any crime," Nazario said.

  • Henry Golding's Snake Eyes revealed in new movie-accurate Hasbro toys

    See a "teeny tiny" look at Golding's Snake Eyes costume for the movie.

  • T-wolves owner: A-Rod, partner in agreement to buy NBA club

    Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the Timberwolves and keep the NBA team in Minnesota, owner Glen Taylor said. The agreement, which also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, opens a 30-day window for negotiations to be finalized. Under the conditions of the deal, Taylor would keep control of the club for the next two years and bring on Rodriguez and Lore as partners until a handover in 2023.

  • Who is the ideal trade-down partner for the Miami Dolphins at No. 18?

    Who is the ideal trade-down partner for the Miami Dolphins at No. 18?

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Western Australia braces as category two storm nears

    Officials warn of a threat to lives as the tropical storm approaches Western Australia.

  • Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

    Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine. "At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

  • Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

    The only regret Jayson Tatum had about his first career 50-point game was that his 2-year-old son wasn't there to see it. “It just means I’ll have to do it again someday," Tatum said. Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Raw: Maryland workgroup to take action on hate crimes against Asians

    A new workgroup will address hate crimes specifically against Asian Americans in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Friday afternoon to address recent attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Spring weather spurs searches for golf, gardening, hiking, boating, ziplining, water parks

    Google research reveals Americans want roller skates, hiking boots, gardening tools, golf clubs, and other gear as they go in search of fresh-air fun.

  • David Hogg Steps Back from Company He Founded to Compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg on Saturday announced he would step back from his role in the pillow company he started to compete with conservative Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. The 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that he had “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC” effective immediately. “The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish [co-founder William LeGate] nothing but the best,” he wrote. 7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021 He said he would leave it to LeGate to carry out their goal of creating “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.” “Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” said Hogg, who is a student at Harvard University. Hogg, first announced in February that he was partnering with LeGate, a tech entrepreneur, on the venture which he believes would offer “progressive competition,” to Lindell’s MyPillow. He claimed they could put Lindell out of business. Shortly thereafter Hogg, who was a student during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced he would take a leave of absence from his role as a board member for March For Our Lives. For his part, Lindell had welcomed the challenge, telling Axios at the time that there is “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.” It has been a pleasure working with you, David. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future & we will be sending you pillows from the first batch! — William LeGate (ig: @legate) (@williamlegate) April 10, 2021 LeGate responded to Hogg’s tweets on Saturday, saying “It has been a pleasure working with you, David.” “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future and we will be sending you pillows from the first batch,” he added.