The U.S. Army’s Megabase in South Korea is a ‘Fat Target’ for North Korea

A multi-billion-dollar plan to move thousands of U.S. troops farther from the Korean demilitarized zone in order to get them out of firing range of North Korean artillery appears to have failed.

At the same time that the Americans are moving onto their new base, the North Koreans have been testing a longer-range rocket that can hit the facility.

For decades, many of the 30,000 U.S. troops in South Korea operated out of Yongsan Garrison in Seoul plus more than 150 other, smaller bases.

Seoul, a fast-growing city of 10 million, lies just 25 miles south of the DMZ, well within the range of many of North Korea’s 13,000 tube- and rocket-artillery pieces.

The new base, Camp Humphreys, lies 50 miles south of Seoul. To escape urban congestion and North Korean artillery, in 2004 the Pentagon brokered a deal with the South Korean government to expand Camp Humphreys—then a modest-size outpost—and concentrate U.S. troops and their families there.

The U.S. military aimed by 2020 to cut its installations in South Korea by nearly half to just 96 while also reducing their vulnerability. Until recently, the $11-billion Camp Humphreys lay beyond the range of most North Korean artillery. That changed starting in 2019.

Three times this year — most recently in late October — Pyongyang has tested a new, “super-large” multiple-launch rocket with an estimated 370-millimeter diameter. The new rocket reportedly can strike targets as far away as 230 miles.

The new rocket system includes an eight-by-eight launcher vehicle fitted with four launch tubes, explained Dominguez Cespedes, an analyst with Jane’s. “The weapons, which both South Korea and Japan refer to as short-range ballistic missiles, seem to have small control surfaces on their noses: a feature seen on guided artillery rockets used in North Korea and other countries,” Cespedes added.

Pyongyang has been improving its heavy artillery in parallel with efforts to develop increasingly heavy, accurate and long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Three high-level summits since 2018 between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have done nothing to slow the hermit state’s arms build-up.

