U.S. Army 'returns' cake to Italian woman 77 years later, for 90th birthday

With a round of “Happy Birthday” in Italian and English, the U.S. Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake Thursday to replace the one that U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice

    STORY: Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney pushed for justice in possible war crimes in Ukraine at the United Nations on Wednesday urging countries to ensure evidence does not sit in storage as it has done for victims of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. She recalled a 2017 UN vote to preserve that evidence – around the time her children were born.“But my children are now almost 5 and so far, most of the evidence that has been collected by the UN is in storage because there is no international court to put ISIS on trial. And when survivors ask me how can this be? I can only say I am ashamed.” ‘I am ashamed that there is no system of justice to respond to mass rape and mass slaughter." Clooney was speaking at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council. She herself is part of an international legal task force advising Ukraine on accountability for victims of the war working with the International Criminal Court. The ICC's prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after Russia's February invasion. "This is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle. Not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation, or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but on the side of humanity." Russian diplomat Sergey Leonidchenko described the ICC as a "political instrument." He accused the U.S. and Britain of hypocrisy for supporting the ICC inquiry in Ukraine after doing "everything imaginable to shield their own military." Moscow describes its February 24th invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" and denies targeting civilians. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office has told Reuters it is preparing war crimes charges against at least seven Russian military personnel.

  • FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, flavored cigars

    The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

  • Atlanta's Morris Brown College regains full accreditation after two decades

    Morris Brown College, one of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities located in Atlanta, regained its accreditation this week after losing it 20 years ago.

  • Kaley Cuoco held back tears while talking about her best friend: 'She helped me through so much'

    Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet star together in HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant."

  • Lyman railway station comes under fire in Ukraine

    STORY: A blaze was raging and black smoke could be seen billowing from the railway station complex, as the sound of shelling was heard."A shell landed here, the warehouses are burning now with wooden track slats," said local resident Liubchenko Vladislav.Ukraine's military command said earlier this week that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.

  • ‘POTUS’ on Broadway Explodes an All-Woman Farce in a Wild White House

    Paul KolnikThe thing with farce is the doors have to keep slamming, and the general sound and fury needs to stay at the level marked: “This pan is about to boil over.” Selina Fillinger’s POTUS, (Shubert Theatre, to Aug. 14) about seven women in the backrooms of the White House trying to save the unseen male president from himself, has extremely funny, sustained moments of pan-meets-frothing-boil and then moments when the dials are turned down, and proceedings lightly simmer. These quieter stretc

  • Future NGAD fighter jets could cost ‘hundreds of millions’ apiece

    This would be more than twice the F-35′s price tag of at least $80 million apiece.

  • Missing Woman's Daughter Speaks Out After Man Leads Police To Body 21 Years Later

    The daughter of a woman who's been missing for more than 20 years is speaking out after a man led authorities to human remains. Amanda Luxford Fernandez, 33, told reporters she is still reeling from the news that the disappearance of her mother, Janet Jones Luxford, 41, may finally be solved, according to AL.com. Officials, however, say they have yet to formally identify the skeletal remains found in a suitcase in Bessemer, Alabama, earlier this year — and it could take up to nine months to do s

  • North Korea Says Nuclear Weapons Aren’t Just for Self-Defense

    Kim Jong Un pledged to ramp up North Korea’s nuclear program at a military parade featuring long-range missiles. The dictator said nuclear weapons aren’t just for self-defense and could be used against nations threatening Pyongyang’s interests. Photo: KCNA/Reuters

  • Doubling up: Italian children should get both parents' surnames, court says

    Italian children should be given the surname of both parents, the Constitutional Court said on Wednesday, overturning the tradition by which all newborns are automatically named after their father. The current practice is "discriminatory and harmful to the identity" of the child, the court said in a statement, adding that both parents should be able to choose the surname. Children should be given both parents' surnames in the order they decide, unless they agree their children should take just one of them, the court added in a statement.

  • Buffalo Bills draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections and analysis

    Here is Sal Maiorana's analysis of all of the Buffalo Bills picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Elon Musk says Trump's Truth Social app exists because Twitter 'censored free speech'

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021 following the Capitol riots. He launched Truth Social in February 2022.

  • 29 Easy Dinners for Busy Families

    Even if a strict meal plan isn’t ideal for you, dividing the days of the week into themes can help curb decision fatigue.

  • Why this 11-year-old transgender activist is fighting for the right to medical care in Texas

    In the US there are currently 238 proposed anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures. More than half target the transgender community and specifically gender-affirming care for trans youth. Fighting for equality has become a mission for 11 year-old Kai Shappley, a trans youth activist who says her identity is not up for debate. At 8 years-old, Shappley got an opportunity to use her voice when she went to Congress in Washington D.C. and shared her story with several representatives. Then in April 2021, Shappley confidently sat in front of the Texas Senate Committee to share her experiences as a transgender child. She was there to protest Senate bill 1646, which would have banned doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment to transgender children in the state. The bill failed, and Shappley’s testimony went viral. “To the people that can't get the treatment that they need, and they have no way to work around it, it can be very harmful. It can make harmful changes to their body that can never be erased,” says Shappley. “I knew that I had to do something to stop that.” “I have a pretty loud mouth,” she adds. “My story is important and it's my mom's job to worry. It's my job to tell my story. I'm not supposed to worry,” says Shappley. While Bill 1646 was struck down, the fight for trans rights in Texas continues to make national headlines. Last February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton classified gender-affirming surgery for trans youth as "child abuse" that required an investigation from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Families of trans youth filed lawsuits, and a Texas judge declared the directive to be unconstitutional. There is currently a halt on any parental investigations until at least July when a trial will be held.

  • Lacking filters, U.S. cars set to emit a septillion more particles - research

    A regulatory gap allows automakers like Ford and BMW to make U.S. cars that emit more ultrafine particles that harm human health than equivalent models sold in Europe and other markets, according to new research. British testing specialist Emissions Analytics took four pairs of cars - from Ford, BMW, Toyota and Stellantis - and compared the impact of tailpipe filters that are widely used in Europe where regulations limit the number of harmful particles that can be emitted, but not in the United States where the same regulations do not apply.

  • Indianapolis' south side is getting a new intersection: Get to know the 'displaced left'

    A makeover of the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road on Indianapolis' south side will include an unfamiliar pattern: the 'displaced left.'

  • Former Hooters Girls Are Sharing Their Secrets And Stories From On The Job, And Some Of These Are Pretty Concerning

    "We had to stand up with legs spread and arms straight out so our managers could inspect every detail of us."View Entire Post ›

  • Officer describes fending off Capitol rioter at man's trial

    One of the dozens of police officers injured during the U.S. Capitol riot testified Wednesday that he didn't punch or pick a fight with a retired New York City police officer charged with attacking the officer. Thomas Webster, whose trial on an assault charge started this week, claims he was acting in self-defense when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rathbun said he reached out with an open left hand and pushed Webster in the face after the New York man shoved a bike rack at him.

  • 64th day of Putin's war. Russia and Ukraine conduct another prisoner swap, invaders force Mariupol residents to clean the rubble

    Today, April 28, is the 64th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Ukraine has been fighting off Russian aggression for over two months.

  • Driver high on mushrooms hits embankment and sends car soaring into air, GA cops say

    The man told police he was driving his parents’ car.