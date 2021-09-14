U.S. Army Sets COVID Vaccine Deadlines

The U.S. Army announced deadlines for soldiers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Army will require all active-duty members to be vaccinated by Dec. 15, 2021, and all Reserve and National Guard troops to be vaccinated by June 20, 2022.

“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle said in a statement. “Case counts and deaths continue to be concerning as the Delta variant spreads, which makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination a health and readiness priority for the total Army.”

Those who do not comply could face “suspension and relief,” according to the statement.

All active-duty troops across four military branches will be required to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

The U.S. Air Force said active-duty military members will have a deadline of Nov. 2, 2021, to get vaccinated. Reserve and National Guard troops will have a deadline of Dec. 2, 2021.

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps set deadlines last month for active-duty service members to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, 2021. Reserve service members in both branches will be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 28, 2021.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.