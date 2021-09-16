U.S. Army sets deadline for vaccine mandates

The U.S. Army announced that all active-duty service members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15th. In addition, all National Guard members and Army Reservists must be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at the Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss the nation’s latest vaccination efforts.

