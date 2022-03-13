U.S. Army soldier dead after training incident at Fort Irwin National Training Center

A 23-year-old U.S. Army soldier died at the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California last week, officials say.

The soldier, Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., died during a training incident Thursday at the base located in the Mojave Desert in Southern California, about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles, U.S. Army said in a statement.

Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020 and was currently an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Calvary Division in Fort Hood, Texas. He had previously been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The soldier's brigade was taking part in collective training over the week.

U.S. Army Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr.

"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in the statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection."

U.S. Army did not specify how Meitl Jr. died but said "the incident is under investigation."

There have been a few deaths at Fort Irwin in recent years. In 2019, a soldier died from injuries suffered during a tactical vehicle accident. Another soldier was killed in 2020 during a vehicle training exercise.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fort Hood soldier dead after training incident in California