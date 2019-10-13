Can The U.S. Army's Latest Air Defense System Handle 21st Century Warfare?

Key point: Drones and short-range rockets are a prevalent threat.

After enjoying years of the Air Force dominating the skies in the fight against the Islamic militants in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, the Army is beefing up its short-range missile-defense capabilities to counter the rockets, missiles, and weaponized drones that are increasingly becoming staples of foreign arsenals. And while the return of active-duty maneuver SHORAD battalions for the first time since the end of the Cold War is part of Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley’s strategic emphasis on a “combined arms, multi-domain capable” Army, the tactical implications are far more appealing: a bunch of new, explosive toys to play with.

In September, the Army wrapped a showcase of several new SHORAD systems at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the largest military installation in the United States and the Army’s playground for all things explosively delicious. And the branch’s highlight reel, published on Oct. 30, is everything you hoped and dreamed for — and more.

