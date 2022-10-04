U.S. to ask UN Security Council to meet on North Korea

FILE PHOTO: United Nations in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council to meet publicly on Wednesday on North Korea, a U.S. official said, after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Any meaningful action by the 15-member council is unlikely, diplomats say.

North Korea has for years been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the U.N. Security Council, which has strengthened sanctions on Pyongyang over the years to try and cut off funding for those programs.

In recent years, veto-powers China and Russia have suggested U.N. sanctions on North Korea be eased for humanitarian purposes and to entice Pyongyang back to stalled international talks aimed at convincing leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize.

(Reporting By Paul Grant, editing by Paul Grant)

Recommended Stories

  • Nestle pledges $1 billion to coffee sustainability plan

    LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle will spend more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably, the food company said on Tuesday, more than double its previous pledge. At the Reuters IMPACT conference on Monday, IKEA CEO Jesper Brodin said home deliveries would be made by electric vehicles by 2025 as part of a target at the world's No.1 furniture brand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next eight years. The boss of Rolls Royce also said during the IMPACT conference that the aviation industry needs to accelerate the use of biofuels.

  • Lancaster County elementary school gets book vending machine

    A book vending machine was unveiled at Highland Elementary in the Ephrata School District.

  • Indian refiners scout for oil deals ahead of EU ban on Russian crude

    Indian state refiners plan to lock-in more of their crude supplies in term deals, worried that tighter Western sanctions on Russia, including from the EU, could curb future supplies in already tight markets, sources at state refiners said. Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, and Bharat Petroleum Corp are seeking term deals with countries, including the United States, industry sources said. The move towards term deals marks a shift in refiners' purchasing strategy, which had been geared towards maximising spot purchases in past years when supplies were abundant.

  • R.I.P. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American actor and activist

    Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor and activist who declined Marlon Brandon’s Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards ceremony, has died. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the news via Twitter on Sunday. No cause of death was given, though Littlefeather revealed in a 2021 interview with The Guardian that she had metastasized breast cancer which had spread to one of her lungs. She was 75 years old.

  • 5 takeaways from Patriots’ 27-24 loss to Packers

    Here are 5 takeaways from the Patriots' nail-biting loss to the Packers

  • Supreme Court to hear challenge to law that shields internet companies from lawsuits

    The 1996 law shielding internet firms from liability for user-generated content on their platforms has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats.

  • North Korean missile soars over Japan

    North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, forcing the country to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. (Oct. 4)

  • Mobile military enlistment offices deployed in Russia on border with Estonia and Latvia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:53 Mobile military enlistment offices have been deployed in Russia's Pskov Oblast, where there are long queues as people seek to leave the Russian Federation.

  • CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries

    On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its country-by-country COVID-19 travel health notices that it began issuing early in the pandemic.

  • Growth stocks lift Nasdaq 3% as Treasury yields ease

    The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as megacap growth and technology stocks gaining and U.S. Treasury yields declined amid growing investor speculation that the Federal Reserve would temper its aggressive rate hike path. Following the economic data, yields on government bonds dipped for a second day on hopes of moderation in monetary policy even though San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the central bank needs to deliver further interest rate hikes. "The market loves to see that (weakness in yields and dollar) and it sets up well going into earnings season with expectations so low at 3.2% earnings growth."

  • Appeals court agrees with judge that Rapides business 'sale' was case of fraud

    An appeals court upheld a Rapides judge's ruling that a Lafayette-area man used fraud to take a convenience store that later was destroyed by fire.

  • At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020

    Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.

  • North Korea conducts missile test over Japan

    STORY: North Korea conducted its longest-range missile test yet on Tuesday, firing a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. South Koreans watched a news report of the launch at a railway station in the capital Seoul. The missile appeared to fly over Japanese territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.In Japan, the government issued an alert warning its citizens to take cover and stay inside buildings.The launch also caused a temporary suspension of train operations in the north of the country.Pyongyang's latest launch drew condemnation from leaders in neighboring countries, from South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Tokyo said it took no steps to shoot the missile down.But defense Minister Yasukazu said Japan wouldn't rule out counterattack capabilities. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, and comes a week after anti-submarine drills were held between the U.S., South Korea and Japan. Recent missile tests have drawn relatively muted responses from Washington, which is focused on the war in Ukraine as well as other domestic and foreign issues. Washington has strongly condemned this most recent missile however, calling the decision both 'dangerous' and 'reckless'. Last week, South Korean lawmakers said the North has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which it might look to undertake sometime between China's Communist Party Congress this month, and U.S. mid-term elections in November.

  • EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes - France

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the European Union was looking to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved in the crackdown on protesters. "France's action at heart of EU ... (is) to target those responsible for the crackdown by holding them responsible for their acts," Catherine Colonna told lawmakers in parliament, adding that the EU was looking at asset freezes and travel bans.

  • Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'

    The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."

  • ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Blasts GOP Silence on Trump’s ‘Beyond the Pale’ Attack on Mitch McConnell (Video)

    "The fear of Donald Trump is the strongest force in American politics," co-anchor Willie Geist adds

  • Opinion: The Workplace Is Making Black Women Sick. Here's How To Make It Healthier.

    Workplace discrimination, microaggressions, and the growing gap in pay between Black women and white men all contribute to the declining health of Black women.

  • Fed’s Jefferson, in first speech, says elevated inflation is his chief concern

    Philip Jefferson, one of the three newest Fed officials, on Tuesday used his first speech to say that high inflation was his biggest concern.

  • North Korea: What missiles does it have?

    North Korea has been conducting regular missile tests as part of its weapons development programme.

  • Think Biden's Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures

    If that revenue source shrinks at a time when more seniors start filing benefit claims, the program is apt to rapidly use up its cash reserves, known as its trust funds. Meanwhile, Social Security's trust funds are expected to run dry in 2035, as per the program's latest Trustees Report. Once that happens, benefit cuts will be on the table.