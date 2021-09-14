U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and others questions as the agency conducts a "comparative analysis" with other "production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances."

In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 12 crashes with emergency vehicles. The probe covers 765,000 U.S. Tesla vehicles built between 2014 and 2021.

Tesla's Autopilot handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods. Tesla says Autopilot enables vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane.

The agency asked the 12 automakers to list any crashes in which an advanced driver assistance system was engaged at "anytime during the period beginning 30 seconds immediately prior to the commencement of the crash."

The letters also seeks details on its driver assistance systems ensure drivers pay attention and how they detect if drivers are engaged. NHTSA gave some automakers until Nov 3 to respond and others until Nov. 17.

NHTSA also automakers to detail "strategies for detecting and responding to the presence of first responder / law enforcement vehicles."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla a 11-page letter on with numerous questions it must answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation. NHTSA said it had reports of 17 injuries and one death in the 12 crashes.

Earlier this month, NHTSA confirmed it was also investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York of a 52-year-old man was struck by a Tesla as he was attempting to fix a flat tire on his vehicle.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

    Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some previous investors, DeepRoute.ai said in a statement. The investment comes as automakers and technology firms are ploughing in billions of dollars into autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many see as the future of mobility.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • 3 Disrupter Stocks I Love Right Now

    Disrupters in online shopping, streaming, PCs, and mobile have stocks that are crushing the market on performance, and there are opportunities emerging in some new industries. Today, I see a few market shake-ups taking hold. Podcasts are disrupting radio and television, long-tail retail is reshaping brick-and-mortar retail, and digital services are helping upend a long-established real estate brokerage market.

  • Here's what you need to know about Apple's iPhone event

    On Tuesday, Apple is set to reveal the new iPhone 13 at a digital product launch event. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Man Killed In 'Freak Accident' At McDonald's Drive-Thru Window

    The horrifying incident was picked up on a surveillance camera.

  • Nissan GT-R T-spec comes with a Godzilla green interior

    It seems rather late in the year to reveal a 2021 model, but Nissan has just dropped a new variant of its GT-R supercar. Called the T-spec, it's a limited production variant of Godzilla positioned above the GT-R Premium model.

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra Will Be Fully Revealed September 19

    Toyota has already shown the TRD Pro model, but we'll see the other trims and learn all the details on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Tested: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 Resets the Flagship

    The ninth generation of the big Benz introduces tech and comfort we didn't know we needed.

  • Elon Musk is angry about a new bill that includes a $4,500 tax incentive for electric vehicles built by companies with unions

    Elon Musk said Ford and the United Auto Workers union had written the bill, but he didn't offer any evidence. Tesla has historically been anti-union.

  • Speeding Dodge Charger Flips Chevy Silverado

    This is what happens when Mopar meets GM…

  • 2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review | The real deal

    The marketplace has spoken over the course of decades, and they don't see a path toward being equal in the minds of consumers, so why bother creating products that are truly equal? Better still, the 2022 Genesis GV70 clears that fence, sailing over it to join the upper echelon of compact luxury SUVs. It's every bit a match for a Mercedes GLC and BMW X3, while greatly surpassing the disappointingly cost-cutting Audi Q5.

  • Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) have vehemently opposed the proposal to give union-made electric vehicles in the U.S. an additional $4,500 tax incentive. What Happened: The bill, proposed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. The bill, which is part of the $3.5 trillion spending proposal, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto

  • Tesla gets patent for laser beam windshield wipers, pew-pew

    Tesla has one simple request, and that is to have cars that have frickin' laser beams attached to their hoods. As Electrek discovered, Tesla successfully obtained the patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week. The patent goes on to describe the system as comprising "a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle," debris detection circuitry, and control circuitry calibrated to limit the laser from going past the thickness of the glass and to "mitigate a risk of damage to different in-vehicle components beneath the region on the glass article."

  • We're souping up our rides. The neighbors are furious

    A shortage of affordable cars and trucks has driven record aftermarket sales of parts to make old rides faster, flashier and sometimes much louder.

  • Watch Tesla's $133,000 Model S Plaid race around the Nürburgring in record time

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid that completed the circuit was "completely unmodified, directly from factory."

  • Elegant 1989 Rolls-Royce Corniche II Is An Impressive Creature

    This classic luxury legend Rolls Royce is going up for auction.

  • 1955 Chevy Bel Air Is A Perfect Classic

    This Chevy Bel Air represents Tri-Five greatness!

  • 2022 Mazda CX-5 Adds Smoother Styling and Standard All-Wheel Drive

    The best-selling Mazda in America benefits from massaged visuals, various refinements, and now only comes with AWD.

  • Volvo-based Futuricum electric truck sets Guinness range record

    There is a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. Swiss-based firm Futuricum built a Volvo-based delivery truck that drove for 683 miles on a closed test track. Although the prototype used to set the record has reportedly been in regular service on Swiss roads since early 2021, the record was set on a 1.7-mile high-speed oval operated by Continental near Hanover, Germany.