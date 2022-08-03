U.S. asks Argentina to seize Venezuelan plane linked to Iran

FILE PHOTO: American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington
·2 min read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday asked for permission to confiscate an Iranian plane sold to Venezuelan owners and impounded in Argentina on suspicions it was linked to international terrorist groups, the agency said in a statement.

The unannounced arrival of the plane in Argentina on June 8 sparked weeks of intrigue as well as concern within the Argentine government over its ties to Iran and Venezuela and companies sanctioned by the U.S. The plane was grounded by local authorities on landing.

The confiscation request followed the unsealing of a July 19 warrant for the plane's seizure in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which alleged that the aircraft could be confiscated because it violated export control laws, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said the U.S.-origin Boeing 747-300 aircraft is subject to sanctions as its sale from Iran's Mahan Air to Emtrasur last year, part of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), violates U.S. export laws. Both companies are sanctioned by the United States for alleged collaboration with terrorist organizations.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate transactions that violate our sanctions and export laws," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the DOJ's National Security Division in the statement.

Mahan Air is sanctioned for ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The U.S. sanctioned Conviasa in 2019 for its ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"The seizure of this aircraft demonstrates our determination to hold accountable those who seek to violate U.S. sanctions and export control laws," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves.

Fourteen Venezuelans and five Iranians were traveling on the plane when it arrived in Buenos Aires. Seven of them are still detained in Argentina.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Portsmouth police make a splash with community during National Night Out event, announce doorbell camera initiative

    Portsmouth Police Capt. Chad Bennett positioned himself atop the wobbly, wet seat of the dunk tank as a group of young children lined up to hurl yellow softballs at the target. One solid hit would send Bennett, who had swapped his uniform for a t-shirt and swim trunks, plunging into the cool water. A throw missed. A second bounced back. But the third, thrown by 9-year-old Elijah Jones, hit the ...

  • OPEC+ meeting to test Biden's Saudi oil entreaty

    The OPEC+ group of major oil exporters meets Wednesday to discuss its output strategy after US President Joe Biden lobbied Saudi Arabia to boost production to tame energy-fuelled inflation.

  • Stephen King Warns Against Penguin Random House Acquiring Simon & Schuster in Antitrust Trial

    Legendary author Stephen King testified on behalf of the government Tuesday in the antitrust trial that aims to block Penguin Random House from acquiring fellow publishing giant Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global. The prolific author has long been aligned with Simon & Schuster. But he testified against the $2.1 billion deal in Washington, D.C. […]

  • Man killed trying to retrieve stolen jewelry from woman in Fort Worth, police say

    Police said the man and woman knew each other and that on Saturday the woman assaulted him with a shovel and stole some of his jewelry.

  • Climate Bill Would Put US Back in Global Race for EV Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThis week, everyone working on energy and climate issues in the US is intensely focused on the Inflation Reduction Act, looking for smoke signals as t

  • Police search for wanted suspect in Azusa, SWAT team called

    Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday and a SWAT team was called in to help, according to the Azusa Police Department.

  • Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

    A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes Alina Kabaeva, a woman named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said it has frozen Kabaeva’s visa.

  • Prince Harry Has "Refused" This One Demand From Prince Charles, Says Report

    Tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family have been high ever since the former left the latter to move to America, with his bride Meghan Markle. Now, with a new memoir due soon, reportedly this November (although it's been pushed back before), Royal watchers are curious about what Harry has put into it–none more so, perhaps, than Harry's father Prince Charles. According to one new report, he is said to have hoped to discuss the book's contents with his son but was denied an in depth tal

  • India announces a $100 million credit line to the Maldives

    India will give a $100 million line of credit to the Maldives to support development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding talks with his counterpart, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The two leaders also marked the start of construction on the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a 6.74- kilometer- (4.2 mile)- long bridge and causeway funded by India that will connect the nation's capital, Male, to three other islands. Both stressed the importance of close ties between their two countries as vital for peace and stability in the region.

  • Gas prices have fallen nearly $1 a gallon since June. What Houma area motorists are paying

    Average gas prices have tumbled by nearly $1 a gallon since June across the U.S. and even more in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

  • Live election results: Holland-area state, local primaries to be decided Tuesday

    Live coverage from The Sentinel of Holland-area races and ballot questions in Tuesday's statewide primary election as polls close.

  • Abortion access, Trump’s sway and US democracy hang in balance in primaries

    Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state vote today with Arizona’s ballot being the most closely watched

  • China Unleashes Economic Curbs on Taiwan With Sand, Fruit Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- China halted natural sand exports to Taiwan and some fish and fruit from the island on Wednesday following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival on the island.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads

  • Is US plan for 'Middle East Quad' another security challenge for China?

    When Joe Biden embarked on his first trip to the Middle East as US president early this month, China was clearly high on his mind. He said the US needs to "put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China" and counter Russia's aggression against Ukraine when explaining his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia in an opinion piece in The Washington Post. While the trip was met with intense criticism at home for producing few tangible deliverables, the emergence of a new regional partner

  • How Putin’s Recent On-Camera Appearances Challenge Strongman Image

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has been a topic of global discussion after footage showed him coughing, walking stiffly and seemingly tired. WSJ looks at how his on-camera appearances are being scrutinized amid the war in Ukraine and questions over his succession. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

  • Trump Pick Tudor Dixon Wins, Will Now Face Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via GettyConservative media personality Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan, the AP reported, teeing up a battle with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) this November that is sure to be contentious.Dixon, who originally worked in the steel industry before creating a conservative news program for children, was well-established as one of the leading competitors in the GOP primary and won former President Trump’s endorsement last week

  • Pelosi says she is in Taiwan to show the US will 'never give in to autocrats,' just weeks after Biden fist-bumped MBS

    "We take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," Pelosi wrote in an op-ed explaining her provocative trip.

  • 3 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

    Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday's primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president.

  • Live election results: Kansas votes on constitutional amendment on abortion rights

    We’re updating this file with the vote totals on the Kansas constitutional amendment. If passed, it would remove the right to abortion from the Kansas constitution.

  • John Fetterman's Campaign Just Hit Dr. Oz With a Pretty Good Style Burn

    Come for the politics. Stay for the workwear-versus-tailoring showdown.