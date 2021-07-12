U.S. ask courts to dismiss government appeals of TikTok ruling

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday asked two federal appeals courts to dismiss the Justice Department's legal challenges to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok and other Chinese apps and ordered a new review.

The Commerce Department on June 22 formally withdrew a list of prohibited transactions with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat issued in September that sought to bar downloads of the apps.

The Justice Department said Monday that the government's legal challenges were now moot. It asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the Third Circuit to dismiss its appeals.

During Donald Trump's presidency, the Commerce Department had also sought to ban other transactions that would have effectively banned WeChat's use in the United States and later sought similar restrictions that would have barred TikTok's use. Courts blocked all those restrictions from taking effect.

The Biden order directed the Commerce Department to monitor software applications like TikTok that could affect U.S. national security, as well as to make recommendations within 120 days to protect U.S. data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in a June 28 interview that the department was "just getting started" with its review that will include an "evidence-based" analysis.

"The whole point of the executive order is to take really strong steps to protect Americans' data from collection and utilization by foreign adversaries," Raimondo said.

Biden's executive order also revoked another Trump order signed in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

That Trump order directed officials to ban transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat pay. No bans have been issued to date.

A separate U.S. national security review of TikTok, launched in late 2019, remains active.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Jays roll the dice at MLB Draft, take RHP Gunnar Hoglund No. 19 overall

    The Toronto Blue Jays rolled the dice with their first-round pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

  • Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever since he took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis. ''I've always wanted to be around greatness,'' Hardaway said Monday after Brown's first practice as his assistant.

  • The critical race theory fight is leading to educator 'brain drain'

    The critical race theory fight is leading to educator 'brain drain'

  • Matthew Stafford ranked among top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL

    Is Matthew Stafford a top-10 quarterback with the Rams? It sure seems that way.

  • Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border

    Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that Iowa will cover the cost of troopers sent to Texas to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico, confirming the state would fund the mission after the release of agreements showing the effort would come at “no cost to Texas." Since Reynolds announced June 24 that she would join other Republican governors in sending forces to the border, her administration has argued Texas could later reimburse Iowa for expenses under a multi-state compact.

  • Salon owner in Connecticut sells business to ‘worthy’ employee for just $1

    Salon owner Pio Imperati took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable New Haven, Conn., business for $1.

  • Haitian police arrest more than 20 suspects in connection to presidential assassination

    Founder and Publisher of the Haitian Times Garry Pierre-Pierre joins Ayman to discuss new developments in the aftermath of the assassination of Haiti's President.

  • This could be the smallest cow in the world

    Is this the world's smallest cow?Location: Savar, BangladeshRani is 20 inches talland 26 inches longand has become quite the tourist attraction(SOUNDBITE) (Bengali) CARETAKER OF THE COW, MOHAMMAD MAMUN, SAYING "The name of this cow is 'Rani' and we collected it from Naogaon. What is special with this cow is that it eats less food than the other cows, it never disturbs others and it is very special to me. It takes only 100 grams of grain and grass in the morning and 100 grams in the evening."(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF SHIKOR AGRO INDUSTRIES SAVAR BRANCH, MOHAMMAD SALIM, SAYING "So whilst we take it, it was only 26 kilo and 20 inch height, 26 inch long. So after that we thought this is the very smallest one over the world and we applied to the Guinness World to certify (it is the) very smallest one over the world. After that the Guinness replied that after 90 days they will take care and officially they will certify whether it is the very smallest one or not. We are just willing and very confident that this will be very smallest one over the world and we will be recognised in or country that this is the very smallest one."

  • Ayman one-on-one with outgoing Afghan Ambassador to U.S.

    Ambassador Roya Rahmani comments on the future of U.S.-Afghan relations amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • Trump Wins CPAC Straw Poll As Conservatives Urge Him To Run Again In 2024

    If he doesn't run, GOP respondents said they'd heartily vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • 'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against conditions on island

    Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island in defiance of the communist government as Cuban Americans expressed support for their actions in the U.S.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the