U.S. asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández on trafficking charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Juan Orlando Hernández
    President of Honduras (2014-2022)
Police in Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Police in Tegucigalpa, Honduras Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. has formally asked Honduras to arrest and extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernández on drug trafficking charges, The Associated Press and The Washington Post report, citing Honduran officials and documents from the government of President Xiomara Castro to the Supreme Court of Justice. Castro was inaugurated in January, replacing Hernández.

Honduran national police and soldiers were filmed surrounding Hernández's neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, on Monday night, setting up barriers.

"Honduran officials said they were not attempting to arrest him, but to prevent him from fleeing," possibly to Nicaragua, the Post reports. "The extradition request is likely to become an explosive issue in Honduras, where Hernández's party still exercises significant political power, waging influence over the country's Supreme Court. It is members of the court who under Honduran law will rule on the U.S. request. The judges are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning."

Accusations that Hernández took bribes from drug cartels and facilitated the safe passage of drugs through Honduras have mounted in U.S. courts for years. Notably, he was named as a "co-conspirator" in the trial of convicted drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez and played a big role in the trial of his brother, Tony Hernández, a former Honduran congressman sentenced to life in prison on drug trafficking charges.

"With a weak and co-opted Honduran justice system, Hondurans' hope for justice had rested for years with U.S. federal prosecutors in New York, where a string of revelations against Hernández was closely followed back home," The Associated Press reports.

Hernández has argued that the allegations against should be discarded because some of them come from drug traffickers he extradited to the U.S., and his lawyer argues that Hernández has immunity because he represents Honduras in the Central American Parliament. Honduras changed its constitution to allow extradition to the U.S. in 2012, when Hernández was president of the congress.

"We have to wait for the Supreme Court to rule," a senior official in the Castro government told the Post. "The judges on the court are people Hernández appointed, so it's difficult to know what kind of choice they're going to make."

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

After telling colleague to 'kiss my a--," GOP Rep. Hal Rogers says his words were 'not acceptable'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

    The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his eventual extradition to the U.S., officials confirmed Monday. National Police and soldiers surrounded the neighborhood around Hernández's home Monday night. Honduras’ foreign affairs ministry initially said via Twitter that it had notified the country’s Supreme Court of Justice that the U.S. Embassy had formally requested the arrest of a Honduran politician for the purposes of extradition.

  • How Lockheed Martin Makes Money: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space

    The majority of Lockheed Martin's sales come from its Aeronautics unit, but its Missiles and Fire Control unit is its fastest growing revenue source.

  • Japan's police renew hunt for militants wanted since 1970s

    Tokyo police on Monday stepped up the hunt for members of the Japanese Red Army wanted for their alleged role in attacks in the 1970s and 1980s, releasing a video with images of the aging militants that warned the “case” was not over yet. The video follows on the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Asama Sanso hostage crisis at a mountain lodge in central Japan, where two police officers were killed in a shootout. “Japanese Red Army members are still on the run and they may live somewhere near you," the video warns, adding the “case is not over yet.”

  • Russia's Lavrov urges Putin to allow more time for diplomacy amid Ukraine crisis

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks, but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory.

  • Canada's Ontario to lift some pandemic measures, Alberta ends masks in schools

    The moves, which the provinces' premiers attributed to a waning Omicron wave, comes as protesters opposed to pandemic measures closed three border crossings with the United States and paralyzed parts of Ottawa for three weeks. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said coronavirus infections peaked last month and new hospitalizations have been declining week over week, signalling that the worst of the Omicron variant-driven COVID-19 wave was over. The province had eased some capacity limits on Jan. 31 and had previously planned to remove COVID-related curbs in gradual phases on Feb. 21 and March 14.

  • Ukrainian president declares 'day of unity' amid fears of Russian attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday declared that Wednesday will be a day of unity, as he addressed reports that a Russian invasion of his country could begin that day.The comments from the Ukrainian leader, made in an address to his nation posted on Facebook, come amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The Biden administration had warned on Friday that an attack on Ukraine could be imminent. Zelensky wrote in the...

  • Germany can open up as Omicron wave eases, minister says

    Germany can start easing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus now that a wave of infections with the Omicron variant are subsiding, the health minister said on Tuesday. "The peak of the Omicron wave has passed," Karl Lauterbach told the Bild newspaper, adding that he supports a "moderate relaxation" of restrictions. Germany reported 159,217 new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down 6% from the same day last week.

  • Pressure mounts on Putin as Ukraine crisis reaches a fever pitch

    U.S., NATO and Ukraine brace for the worst amid fear Putin could order an invasion any time, and frantic efforts to negotiate a climbdown from the dangerous military standoff.

  • Man arrested, accused of attacking Orlando officer

    Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon discusses the shocking incident.

  • Next-gen GMC Canyon spied with big screen and heavy camo

    The next generation of mid-size GM pickups is well on its way to being ready, and these spy shots give us a look at the new interior inside the GMC Canyon.

  • 3 Disruptor Stocks to Buy in February

    You can invest in a disruptor early or late in its cycle of upending a moribund industry, winning big either way. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are three stocks at different stages of disrupting industries that were ripe for blowing up. Costco has been a retail juggernaut for so long that you might not even view it as a disruptor.

  • Russia says relations with US 'lying on the floor'

    A Kremlin spokesman says relations between Moscow and the United States are "lying on the floor" as tensions between the two nations heat up amid a Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov told a Russian news agency, however, that the heads of the two nations are "in dialogue.""This is a plus because you know that just a couple of years ago there was zero dialogue, there were no such contacts whatsoever," Peskov told...

  • Gerrymandering means tax cap, voter ID must be removed from NC constitution, NAACP says

    In a state with a long history of gerrymandering, the NC Supreme Court’s decision in this case will be very closely watched.

  • Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A small Chinese civilian aircraft flew very close to a remote Taiwanese-controlled island next to China's coast earlier this month, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday, adding China may be trying a new strategy to test its reactions. Taiwan has complained for the last two years of repeated Chinese military activity near it, mostly China's air force flying into Taiwan's air defence zone off its southwestern and southern coasts though relatively far away from Taiwan itself.

  • Gang members get 12-year sentence for Beverly Hills robbery, shooting

    Two gang members were each sentenced to 12 years behind bars for carrying out an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant, where one customer was struck by gunfire, and a $500,000 watch was stolen.

  • Peruvians get prison for fleecing immigrants with scam involving ‘required’ English classes

    A pair of Peruvian brothers are going to spend several years in prison after admitting they shook down immigrants in the United States for more than $1 million by threatening that they would go to jail if they did not pay them for purportedly required English language classes.

  • How the Los Angeles Rams beat the “Dream Team” curse, and actually built one

    The Los Angeles Rams were able to sidestep the "Dream Team" curse by building a team from top to bottom, and adding flash when needed.

  • Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment

    A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.

  • Honduran police surround house of ex-president after U.S. seeks extradition

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Scores of Honduran police officers on Monday surrounded the house of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez after the United States asked the government to arrest and extradite Washington's key erstwhile ally in the region. Speculation has been swirling for months that the United States was planning to extradite Hernandez when he left office amid accusations that he colluded with drug traffickers. Leftist leader Xiomara Castro replaced him as president last month.

  • Richard Painter eyes independent run for Minnesota attorney general

    Richard Painter is keeping his options open when it comes to Minnesota's November elections. What's new: The one-time counsel to former President George W. Bush confirmed to Axios Monday that he's exploring a run for attorney general, while still considering an independent bid for governor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The University of Minnesota law professor hasn't yet decided whether he'd seek a major party nomination or run as an independent if h