U.S. attorney: Cocaine smuggled from Colombia to RI in old TV sets
Old "tube model" television sets were twice used to smuggle cocaine from Colombia into Rhode Island last month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence.
The discovery prompted a Pawtucket police detective to pose as a UPS driver and led to the arrest of Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a press release.
According to Cunha, U.S. Customs and Border Protection on December 22 intercepted a package containing cocaine hidden inside an old television set for the second time in nine days.
The package, destined for a Pawtucket residence, had 1093 grams of cocaine inside a "tube model" television set, the U.S. attorney said.
The first package was addressed to a Central Falls residence and contained 300 grams of cocaine inside "an older, dial-operated television," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On December 29, a Pawtucket police officer, posing as a UPS driver, delivered the television set, without the cocaine, to the Pawtucket residence, according to Cunha. Cruz was arrested after retrieving the package, Cunha said.
Cruz was charged via a federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute and was ordered detained in federal custody, the U.S. attorney said.
