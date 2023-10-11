U.S. attorney, disabilities group partner for voting access

Oct. 11—The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana and Indiana Disability Rights are partnering to survey the accessibility of early polling sites for 2023 general election.

The project, called "Access the Vote," uses survey results to inform county clerks about individualized solutions to ensure polling places are accessible to voters with disabilities.

Indiana Disability Rights has conducted accessibility surveys, based on the Americans with Disabilities Act checklist for polling places, during early voting in several primary and general elections.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said its participation provides needed additional personnel to survey more counties and helps to raise awareness of the Access the Vote project.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires all aspects of in-person voting — both early and on Election Day — to comply with accessibility requirements, including those for accessible parking and the route of travel to the voting area.

Another law, the Help America Vote Act, mandates additional accessibility measures, such as the provision of a working accessible voting machine at each polling place.

Using a combination of Indiana Disabilities Rights and federal staff, as well as trained community partners, the Access the Vote project identifies potential violations and provides opportunities to remedy them.

For more information on the U.S. Attorney's Office visit www.justice.gov/usao-sdin.