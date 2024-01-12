U.S. Attorney ‘does not object’ to release of letters with feds in Karen Read case

Acting US Attorney for Massachussets Josh Levy is allowing letters between federal authorities and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office to be released, a new court filing showed Friday.

Sources tell 25 Investigates a federal probe is looking into the investigation of John O’Keefe’s January 2022 murder.

25 Investigates requested one of eight letters Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey sent to the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility pushing back on the probe but were denied.

The DA has asked for the letters to be impounded.

25 Investigates requested the letter under the Freedom of Information Act. In an emailed response, Kevin Krebs, Assistant Director of the DOJ’s FOIA/Privacy Unit, wrote “To the extent that non-public responsive records exist, without consent, proof of death, or an overriding public interest, disclosure of law enforcement records concerning an individual could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” Krebs added, “any non-public records responsive to your request would be categorically exempt from disclosure…”.

According to two sources, Morrissey’s letter also referenced a potential conflict with a high-level federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s public corruption unit in Boston who is married to a former assistant district attorney from his office.

According to Friday’s court filing, Levy does not object to the release of the eight letters.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Thursday, January 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

