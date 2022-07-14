U.S. Attorney: Former SRSO lieutenant lied to FBI, pleads guilty in federal court

In the same week former Santa Rosa County lietenant Scott Haines took a plea deal for state felony charges, he pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI.

According to a release by the Unites State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody, "Haines pled guilty to making material false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the course of its investigation."

The release noted, "During his plea in federal court, Haines admitted that he became personally involved in the real property management and finances of an elderly woman in Santa Rosa County and deposited rental payments from tenants of the elderly woman into his own bank account without authority to do so."

Scott Haines

Haines' state charges: Former SRSO lieutenant who defrauded $10K from elderly woman takes 5-year probation deal

Haines taken into custody: Former SRSO lieutenant taken into federal custody for allegedly defrauding elderly woman

Haines not only lied to the FBI regarding his involvement with the rental property and finances, but he also lied about his knowledge of making himself the payable-on-death beneficiary of the 90-year-old woman's last will and testament, per the press release.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. in the United States Courthouse before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. Haines faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.

He will also pay over $45,000 in investigative and prosecutive costs and relinquish his criminal justice certifications pursuant to the state prosecution.

In state court, Haines pleaded no contest to 29 counts of unauthorized access of a computer. In turn, the Florida Office of the Attorney General did not prosecute four counts of larceny and one count of exploitation of the elderly.

Haines was indicted in January for manipulating the woman by escorting her "to the office of her attorney and was thereafter appointed Power of Attorney for (the victim), thereby replacing a member of the (victim's) family," according to his indictment. Haines then added himself to her property management and realty business.

Story continues

Retirement verses termination: SRSO internal affairs investigation prompts deputy to retire in lieu of termination

In August 2021, Haines retired from the SRSO prior to his termination following an internal investigation. Sheriff Bob Johnson did not comment on Haines' violations.

In 2020, Haines was demoted from the rank of captain to lieutenant at the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation after a female employee accused Haines of showing her a sex toy that he kept in his office and of making sexual advances toward her.

While Haines denied he made such sexual advances, he did admit to showing the woman the sex toy.

According to testimony from his accuser, the woman alleged Haines had come into her office and suggested she do him sexual favors. She also said he made lewd comments on at least a dozen occasions.

Haines will have a felony docket day for his state charges before Judge Clifton Drake on Aug. 2, 2022.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Former SRSO lieutenant Scott Haines pleads guilty of lying to FBI