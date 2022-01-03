U.S. Attorney General appoints John Farley as top fed prosecutor in NH

Jan. 3—The U.S. Attorney General has appointed veteran federal prosecutor John J. Farley as the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire for the next four months.

Merrick Garland announced the appointment on Monday and said it was effective as of Jan. 1.

Farley has held the position of acting U.S. Attorney since early March, when Scott Murray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, resigned.

President Biden has yet to nominate a permanent U.S. Attorney for the state, necessitating Garland's action.

If Biden does not act in 120 days, the judges for the U.S. District Court get to name a U.S Attorney.

The U.S. Attorney heads a team of federal prosecutors in the state. Farley, the first assistant in the office, served as acting U.S. Attorney for a year before Trump nominated Murray.

Farley has worked for the Justice Department for more than 26 years. He has lived in New Hampshire for more than 20 years.