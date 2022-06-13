U.S. attorney general calls Senate gun legislation 'meaningful progress'

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday endorsed a bipartisan Senate gun-safety proposal as "meaningful progress" as he announced new gun-trafficking charges in an effort to crack down on the gun violence plaguing America.

"We do think that at least the framework that I read about this morning with respect to the bipartisan negotiations would be meaningful progress in that direction," Garland said at a news conference.

Garland's comments came one day after a bipartisan group of senators announced a gun safety bill designed to win approval by Republicans and Democrats alike.

President Joe Biden's administration is facing mounting pressure to take action in the wake of last month's mass-shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Garland said a Justice Department strike force focused on firearms trafficking had charged a Texas man for illegal purchases and re-sales of 92 guns, 16 of which were later recovered in connection with homicides, assaults and drug trafficking.

"We are cracking down on the criminal gun-trafficking pipelines that flood our communities with illegal guns," Garland said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Lisa Shumaker)