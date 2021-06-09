U.S. Attorney General defends backing Trump claim in defamation case

  • Attorney General Garland testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies on Capitol Hill
  • Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland
1 / 2

U.S. Attorney General defends backing Trump claim in defamation case

Attorney General Garland testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies on Capitol Hill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a decision by the Justice Department to continue to defend Donald Trump against a lawsuit by a writer who accused him of raping her decades ago and defaming her during his presidency.

"The job of the Justice Department in making decisions of law is not to back any administration, previous or present. Our job is to represent the American people," Garland said during testimony before a U.S. Senate appropriations panel.

"Sometimes it means that we have to make a decision about the law that we would never have made and that we strongly disagree with as a matter of policy."

The Justice Department, which Garland leads, has been criticized https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-defending-presidency-not-trying-save-trump-recent-legal-moves-2021-06-08 by some Democrats over decisions to continue to back positions taken by the Republican Trump administration in pending litigation.

Writer E. Jean Carroll in a lawsuit alleges Trump defamed her when he called her a liar over her rape allegations, and said he could not have raped her because she was not his "type."

Under previous Attorney General William Barr, the department defended Trump, arguing it was appropriate to do so because he was a government employee entitled to immunity under federal law from Carroll’s claims and said he spoke about her in his capacity as president.

Last month, the department also appealed a court ruling that faulted Barr for his handling of the 2019 report by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The department in that case is seeking to keep under wraps portions of a memo which was presented to Barr as he weighed how to handle the question of whether there was evidence to suggest that Trump had obstructed justice during Mueller's probe.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

    President Joe Biden's Justice Department aimed to shield the presidency, not Donald Trump, with its latest action in a defamation case brought by a woman who accuses the former president of raping her, legal experts said. It was one of two cases in recent weeks in which the administration took a stance shielding the Republican Trump or those who served in his administration, angering liberals in Biden's own Democratic Party. On Monday the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland urged a court to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-defamation-lawsuit/u-s-urges-immunity-for-trump-from-rape-accusers-lawsuit-idUSKBN29K2QY brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accuses Trump of raping her a quarter century ago and defaming her by denying it while he was president.

  • New administration, but Justice Department still arguing Trump can’t be held liable in defamation suit

    Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit.

  • Democrats urge DOJ not to defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit

    Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday demanded that the Department of Justice reverse its decision to continue defending former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.Why it matters: The members said the continuation "seems profoundly misguided" and requested that the department provide an explanation for its decision.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • UPDATE 2-Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion Arm deal - FT

    Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the FT report https://on.ft.com/3w4hY8j added. Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with SoftBank Group in September 2020.

  • Residents, grieving families call for action to slow extreme speeders in NC

    “No matter what time of day, the NASCAR wannabes are out there.” Here’s what our readers said about our series on speeding enforcement in North Carolina.

  • Colorado school principal resigns after students post video reenacting George Floyd murder

    A high school principal in Colorado resigned this week after an image was posted to social media in May showing three students doing a reenactment of George Floyd's murder.

  • Bruins' Bruce Cassidy fined $25K for criticizing Game 5 officials

    The NHL came down swiftly on Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy after his rant against the officiating crew after a Game 5 loss to the Islanders.

  • Chinese Police Arrest 1.1K People on Crypto-Related Money Laundering Charges

    This is the fifth round of a nationwide crackdown on money-laundering activities related to telecom fraud in China, dubbed “Operation Card Breaking.”

  • Stocks Pop in After-Hours as Traders Eye Oil and Inflation

    Stocks finished the trading day mixed, but there are some dramatic moves happening in the after-hours.

  • Trump bombards supporters with near-constant texts for money, analysis by The Independent finds

    Texts come hours apart with no clear explanation for how the money will be spent

  • Alleged Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    Alleged killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • Volkswagen weighs autonomous driving from 7 euros an hour

    Volkswagen is considering offering autonomous driving on a pay-per-use basis, one of the brand's board members said in a newspaper interview. "Regarding autonomous driving we can imagine to offer it on an hourly basis," Klaus Zellmer, in charge of sales, marketing and after-sales at the Volkswagen brand, told Die Welt. The Volkswagen brand plans to offer digital services to drivers of its ID electric cars from the second quarter of 2022, Thomas Ulbrich, board member in charge of development at the Volkswagen brand, was quoted as saying.

  • American democracy is fighting for its life – and Republicans don’t care

    If Joe Manchin won’t vote yes on the For the People Act, Biden needs to convince one Republican senator – and that’s not going to happen ‘Any Republican senator who joined with the Democrats in supporting the For the People Act would probably be ending their political career.’ Photograph: Getty Images On Sunday, the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin announced in an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he opposes the For the People Act. He also opposes ending the filibuster. An op-ed in the

  • Watch: Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face

    French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed. Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported. The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaura

  • This Intense Survival Show on Netflix Just Hit the Top 10 Most-Watched List

    It’s important to note that the series began back in 2015 on the History Channel and still continues to produce new seasons today. Unfortunately, only season seven is available for streaming on Netflix. The...

  • ‘Nothing like it on the Tour’: How the PGA’s newest stop in SC will test the pros

    Those expecting a course that resembles others built in the area by Tom Fazio will be shocked.

  • Who Was D.B. Cooper and Why Was He in LOKI?

    The mystery of D.B. Cooper and his 1971 airplane hijacking is the stuff of myth...Norse myth? We're explaining the true crime connection in Loki. The post Who Was D.B. Cooper and Why Was He in LOKI? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Judge rips Iowa police chief for using stun gun on partiers

    A judge has condemned an Iowa police chief for using his city-issued stun gun to shock guests at two parties in 2016, calling it an “immoral activity” that could have caused serious injuries or death. Judge Nancy Whittenburg recently rejected arguments by Craig Merrill, the police chief in Armstrong, that his deployment of the Taser device in an off-duty, social setting against voluntary participants was not a criminal act. “Merrill did not have justification to use a defensive weapon with the intent to cause pain for entertainment purposes on compliant partygoers,” Whittenburg wrote in a ruling dated May 27.

  • Congaree puts its course, mission on display on PGA Tour

    Tucked in a remote location off I-95 in sparsely populated southern South Carolina, a hidden Tom Fazio layout is ready to show itself off to a national audience when the PGA Tour holds the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club this week. “We’re rural, not remote,” said Bruce Davidson, Congaree's golf director. “From the moment I stepped onto Congaree in 2019, I knew it was a special place,” Tour executive vice president Ty Votaw said.

  • Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

    Attorneys for two prisoners facing death by electrocution under South Carolina’s new capital punishment law are asking a federal judge to block their executions scheduled later this month, describing the electric chair as a particularly cruel and mutilating method of killing. Executing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens by electrocution later this month would cause the men “to suffocate to death while they are cooked by the current,” attorney Gerald King argued Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.