U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden case

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss began investigating the president's adult son in 2019, and Garland said he requested that he be named special counsel to continue his investigation.

"On Tuesday of this week, Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment his investigation had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel and he asked to be so appointed," Garland said Friday in a video statement. "Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel."

Garland said the move will provide Weiss all the resources he requests and this step "reinforces for the American people the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters."

He said that, as special counsel, Weiss will have the authority to continue to investigate Biden and "to take the steps he deems appropriate independently."

Hunter Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, June 25, 2023. A Special Counsel appointed Friday will continue to investigate Hunter Biden's taxes. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

Garland said those decisions will be guided only by the facts and the law.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said the special counsel appointment demonstrates the Justice Department's determination to avoid politicization of criminal cases.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Weiss had requested that status as he continues to investigate Hunter Biden for possible tax law violations. Photo courtesy of DOJ

"And President Biden's decision to keep Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss on in Delaware when he was sworn-in stands in stark contrast to former President Trump's repeated efforts to use the Justice Department and attorney general as his personal lawyer," Durbin said in a statement.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the Trump-appointed Weiss can't be trusted as special counsel in the case.

McCarthy reacted to the news with a X statement saying, "This action by Biden's DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption."

McCarthy, who often has portrayed the Justice Department as untrustworthy, said House Republicans will "continue to pursue the facts."

Neither the White House nor Hunter Biden's legal team were informed beforehand that Garland would name the special counsel.

The Hunter Biden investigation reached this stage after a plea agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and a gun possession charge with prosecutors was questioned and denied by District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika on July 26.

She ordered both sides to file briefs in an effort to resolve the issues, giving them 30 days to do so.

After the plea agreement fell apart, Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges instead. If a new plea agreement can be worked out between the parties, he can reverse his not-guilty plea.

But according to CNN, Weiss said in a Friday court filing talks between the DOJ and Hunter Biden on trying to resurrect the plea deal are at an impasse and a trial is now likely.