New U.S. Attorney for Georgia's Northern District sworn in

May 4—The Department of Justice announced that Ryan K. Buchanan has been sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Buchanan, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Georgia since 2013, was nominated to the post by President Joe Biden last year and confirmed by the Senate on April 27.

He now becomes the federal government's top prosecutor for all civil and criminal cases in the northern district, which covers the northwest third of the state including the cities of Newnan, Atlanta, Rome, and Gainesville. The office employs some 250 attorneys and staff.

"I am honored to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," said Buchanan in a news release. "I am grateful to President Biden for the opportunity to lead a dynamic and talented team of public servants who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice and ensuring the safety of our community.

"I am also thankful for the recommendation and support of Senator Ossoff and Senator Warnock during the confirmation process. This office has a long tradition of working closely with our law enforcement and community partners, the defense bar, and the court in serving this district. I look forward to maintaining and strengthening those relationships."

A Vanderbilt law school graduate, Buchanan has handled cases involving domestic terrorism, organized crime, kidnapping, and exploitation of children, the Department of Justice said.