U.S. Attorney: Hillandale Farms accountant embezzled $6.8M, spent stolen money on luxury cars, condo, travel jaunts

Jun. 4—A former accountant of Greensburg-based Hillandale Farms was arrested Thursday on federal charges of bilking nearly $7 million from the nationwide egg distributor, then funneling the stolen money through businesses across Western Pennsylvania and spending it on lavish personal items such as collectible cars, real estate, high-end dining and travel.

Jonathan A. Weston, 57, of Canonsburg was indicted by a federal grand jury on accusations that he was part of a money-laundering scheme to purchase businesses he used to conceal the money as well as buy the likes of Lexus and Aston Martin convertibles, Waverunners and a Downtown Pittsburgh high-rise condo, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said. Weston also is accused by investigators of using the stolen money on personal credit cards and payments for his children's college tuition.

The grand jury's six-count indictment against Weston, returned May 25 and unsealed upon his arrest, includes charges of conspiracy, money laundering and tax fraud, court records show.

Weston previously worked in accounting for Hillandale Farms, which was founded in 1958 by longtime Westmoreland County resident Orland Bethel and describes itself as one of the nation's leading supplier of shell eggs to retailers and distributors. It has a corporate office in Greensburg, distribution center in Plum and operations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut.

A spokesperson for Hillandale Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the indictment, from October 2005 to January 2019, Weston schemed with another undisclosed person to embezzle about $6.8 million from Hillandale Farms, then launder the stolen money through businesses he and the co-conspirator controlled.

Weston's co-conspirator worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Hillandale Farms — and, at one time, a personal secretary to Weston — and is cited but not named in the indictment. The bookkeeper is accused in the indictment of using money stolen from the egg distributor to buy household furniture, groceries and clothes and go on trips to Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New York and Texas.

No further information was available about the second person investigators say was involved in the scheme or possible pending charges.

Among businesses used by Weston and his co-conspirator to conceal the stolen money, according to the indictment: Katie's Kandies retail candy stores, including a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, as well as a self-service car wash in Penn Hills and Upper St. Clair and rental properties throughout the region.

The indictment further says that Weston failed to file tax returns and filed false tax returns.

If convicted of all charges, Weston could face a maximum total sentence of 58 years in prison and a fine of $2.5 million, according to Kaufman and the Department of Justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory C. Melucci is prosecuting the case with help from criminal investigators with the Internal Revenue Service and FBI.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@triblive.com or via Twitter .