U.S. Attorney holds 'United Against Hate' program at Wilkes-Barre Area

Feb. 28—WILKES-BARRE — United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam this week said his office is committed to reach young people — "our future leaders" — to ensure they understand the difference between speech that is protected under the First Amendment and crimes that threaten not just one individual but groups of people because of what they look like, who they love and what faith they practice.

"The United Against Hate initiative continues to bring our communities together in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement in order to build trust and encourage the reporting of hate crimes and hate incidents," Karam said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office this week held an event at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School to promote the Department of Justice's "United Against Hate" initiative.

The event, which included federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, focused on educating students on how to identify, report and prevent hate crimes. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Butler moderated the event.

In its auditorium and broadcast to more than 2,800 students, the Wilkes-Barre Area High School hosted subject matter experts from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, and the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

Presenters highlighted differences between hate crimes versus hate incidents and provided options for responding to hate incidents when situations do not constitute a federal or state crime.

Presenters also distinguished unlawful conduct from protected First Amendment activity, including identifying protected speech versus speech that advocates violence or encourages people to commit hate crimes.

U.S. Attorney Karam previously hosted meetings in November 2022, in the Harrisburg area with an audience of various law enforcement agencies and community leaders from across the mid-state; in March 2023, at Scranton High School for students and community leaders; in December 2023, in Harrisburg and Scranton with Jewish faith leaders; and, January 2024, with Central York High School for students. Also, scheduled this month, Karam will meet with Islamic faith leaders.

Those who believe they are subject to hate crimes or incidents should contact local law enforcement and the FBI.

Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at — https://civilrights.justice.gov/report/.

Anyone in the Middle District of Pennsylvania may also report civil rights violations to the Civil Rights coordinator of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by calling 717-614-4911, or emailing usapam.civil.rights@usdoj.gov.

