U.S. Attorney honors public servants and law enforcement

Dec. 13—CLARKSBURG — Twenty law enforcement officers and public servants from the Northern District of West Virginia were honored Monday morning during the annual United States Attorney Awards.

Guests who were honored and their families gathered at the federal courthouse to be recognized by U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld for exceptional work they have done, Ihlenfeld said.

"It's a privilege to be able to be a part of something like this. The work of the officers and agencies that were recognized is exceptional. They make so many sacrifices being law enforcement and they do even more because of the nature of these cases. They are simply remarkable," Ihlenfeld said.

The public servants and law enforcement employees who were honored include Jim Rogers, Dottie Pugh, David Simmons, Colin Davis, Keith Vereb, Ashley Archibald, Mark McNeal, Troy Jeffers, Eric Orta, Ryan Amstone, Justin Van Trump, Peter Olinits, John Nocella, Seth Cox, Jeremy Jenkins, Don Wolford, Jared Newman, Jessica Watt Dougherty, the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and The Monongalia County Quick Response Team.

The awards presented were for Outstanding Financial Crime Investigation, Outstanding Investigative Effort, Outstanding Firearms Investigation, Outstanding National Security Investigation, Outstanding Firearms Conspiracy Investigation, Outstanding Drug Investigation, Outstanding Financial Fraud Investigation, Outstanding Violent Crime Investigation, Outstanding Drug Task Force, Outstanding Youth Advocate and Outstanding Community Drug Prevention.

The awards covered a variety of cases, types of crime and locations. For example, the Outstanding Violent Crime Investigation award was for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Jared Newman's work on the U.S. v. Vickers and Oliverio Case, in which two Clarksburg residents attempted to steal a motorcycle in Shinnston. Oliverio was sentenced to 121 months in prison and Vickers to 104 months.

The Outstanding Investigative Effort award was presented to Special Agent in Charge Colin Davis and Resident Agent in Charge Keith Vereb, of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and Special Agent Ashley Archibald of the FBI for their efforts on the U.S. v. Reta Mays case. The case occurred at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg where Mays, a nursing assistant, administered legal doses of unprescribed insulin to eight patients. Mays entered pleas of guilty to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder and was sentenced to seven terms of life imprisonment plus 20 years.

Public Affairs Specialist and Community Outreach Coordinator Stacy Bishop presented the last two awards to Outstanding Youth Advocate recipient and Madison Elementary School Counselor Jessica Watt Dougherty, of Wheeling, and the Outstanding Community Drug Prevention award, which went to the Monongalia County Quick Response team.

Bishop said she has worked with both recipients closely and knew they were well deserving. She congratulated all of the award recipients, as well.

"Jessica Watt Dougherty is a true champion of kids. For people with children, we always hope we have people watching out for our kinds when we're not there. That's Jessica," Bishop said.

She praised Dougherty for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic, unwavering care and empathy for students and her closet full of shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent, toothpaste and other items she discretely gives students who need the items at home.

Bishop shared similar words of praise for the Monongalia County QRT for their innovative efforts to prevent drug overdose deaths and help those struggling with substance use disorder. She joked that she is the QRT's cheerleader and shared that the QRT has a 47% rate of interactions with individuals struggling with substance use disorder agreeing to receive help. They also helped expand QRT programs across the state and share how they were successful.

Ihlenfeld said the event was not held during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he is happy to be able to honor everyone Monday and looks forward to continuing the awards annually in the future.

