New U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber vows role will be more than ‘doing justice,’ will push to restore trust in criminal justice system

There’s a new top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, overseeing all federal prosecutions for a region of more than 6 million people.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber, who took the helm two months ago, promises a major push to restore trust with people who have lost it.

“The most important issue facing this district — and frankly all districts — is a lack of community trust in the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system,” Aber said in a recent interview with the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot.

Conducting high-caliber federal prosecutions, which Aber terms “doing justice,” will continue, she said. But it’s much more than that.

“My prosecutors are doing some extraordinary work,” Aber said. “But the community has to see us doing that justice and believe in it.”

“We need to be assuring the public that the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, is actually trying to seek equal protection, and equal justice under the law for all of the 6.25 million residents.”

Aber is even soliciting suggestions from the public on how best to do that.

“I am always on the lookout for opportunities for me and for my office to be more involved in the community,” she said, adding that she’s open to meeting with communities even if they are a “tough audience.”

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner recommended Aber for the job in March, and President Joe Biden nominated her in August. Two months later, the Senate confirmed Aber as one of 94 U.S. attorneys nationwide.

Aber, 40, leads more than 300 federal employees — from federal prosecutors to paralegals to technology workers — in U.S. Attorney’s offices in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News. The office routinely handles high-profile prosecutions.

One notable case that Aber helped lead was the 2014 prosecution against former Gov. Bob McDonnell on financial fraud charges.

Aber delivered the opening statement to the jury, and questioned 20 witnesses on the stand. She also coordinated the sharing of more than 2 million documents during discovery. McDonnell was convicted at trial, but his convictions were later overturned on appeal.

Story continues

While going after white collar fraud continues to be “a personal passion of mine,” Aber said, “I am sensitive that this office has a lot more to do.”

“I started off in Richmond prosecuting all types of crimes,” she said. “And I feel like that has really inured to my benefit. Because I’ve tried robbery cases. I’ve tried gun cases, child exploitation, and domestic terrorism. You know, I’ve tried a little bit of everything.”

Aber was hired as an assistant U.S. attorney in Richmond in 2009, handling a wide array of criminal cases. After a year with the Department of Justice in 2016, she moved back to the Richmond U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2016, becoming deputy chief for criminal prosecutions.

The fact that Aber was promoted from within the agency’s ranks is a break from how top prosecutors across the country have traditionally landed the plumb jobs. The posts are sometimes seen as rewards for political allies.

But change could be afoot. At a recent orientation she attended, nearly all the new U.S. Attorneys had risen up the ranks.

“That gives us a huge advantage,” Aber said, saying she already knows which cases are under federal investigation and knows “what you can and cannot do in government.”

“I know which legal assistant may need a little extra help this month,” she said. “Not having to learn what 300 people are doing is an extraordinary advantage. We can really get down to work as an office without having to reinvent the wheel.”

Aber was born and raised in California’s San Francisco Bay area, but decided to “rebel” after high school by coming east.

“I did what a lot of 18-year-olds do when they have a family that’s fortunate enough to help them with college,” she said. “I wanted to get as far away as possible.”

Aber enrolled in the University of Richmond, which was close to where her maternal grandparents and other relatives lived.

“I loved Richmond, and I loved Virginia,” she said. “Now I’ve lived here a little over 20 years. So I consider myself a Virginian.”

After a bachelor’s degree at U-Richmond and a year of law school there, Aber transferred to the College of William & Mary School of Law. “Williamsburg is a great place to be a professional student because there’s not a ton to do,” she said. “So you can focus on your studies.”

After her second year of law school, Aber landed an internship at the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in 2005. She prosecuted misdemeanor cases and wrote motions and appeals.

“I loved it so much,” she said. “I just absorbed all the experience in that office, from (Commonwealth’s Attorney) Howard Gwynn to his assistants. It was a very busy place, and there was lots to watch.”

After graduating magna cum laude from William & Mary law, Aber clerked for a year under a Richmond federal magistrate judge. Then she worked for a year for a large Richmond law firm, McGuireWoods, before landing the assistant prosecutor’s job at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Richmond.

As U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, Aber said she plans to keep going after financial corruption — including pandemic related fraud that’s on the rise of late.

“I feel like if the federal government isn’t using its resources to attack substantial financial crimes, frankly no one else is going to,” she said.

But prosecuting violent criminals will be a top priority, she vowed.

Aber said she plans to focus on “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” a local-federal partnership that the Justice Department is ramping up across the country.

She also said she will continue to go after “straw purchasing” of guns — people illegally buying firearms for those who can’t pass criminal background checks.

All along, she said, she will push for increased partnerships with local police departments.

“I hate to say, ‘We’re the federal government, and we’re here to help,’” Aber said. “But frankly, that’s how I view us. We should be hand-in-hand with our local colleagues to ensure that we’re taking our limited resources and amplifying their work in the best way possible.”

She also plans to put resources into domestic terrorism, the opioid crisis, cyberattacks and ransomware.

And the human aspect of the job — managing people — will also be crucial, she said.

“It is an exceptional challenge for me personally to try to understand the management aspect of this,” Aber said. “I think I get the lawyerly part of it, but the management is a different piece.”

She plans to meet one-on-one with employees throughout the district, laud successes and milestones and seek more money from the Department of Justice.

Aber said she plans to come to Hampton Roads about once every three weeks to visit her teams in Norfolk and Newport News.

U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president, so Aber is likely to be replaced if Biden doesn’t run for, and win, a new term in 2024. “I do genuinely feel like the clock is ticking every day on this job,” Aber said. “Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

But it all comes back, she said, to reaching out to the community. “If we’re not helping America have more faith in the criminal justice system, everything we’re doing is kind of a loss.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com