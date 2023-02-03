U.S. Attorney: Man faces 15 years in prison in connection to having ammunition as a felon

Feb. 2—A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man in connection to having ammunition as a felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District announced Thursday.

Law enforcement was called to the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Bakersfield for a domestic violence disturbance and found Lance Jakell Henderson, 26 — the suspect — with a "ghost gun" and 9 mm ammunition in a diaper bag, according to a news release. Henderson told police he took the gun from a room and put it into the bag, the U.S. Attorney's Office added.

If convicted, Henderson faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.