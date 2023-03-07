U.S. Attorney: Mass. man tried to open emergency door, stab attendant on flight from LA to Boston

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door while aboard a Sunday evening flight to Boston and then attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck, according to the United States District Attorney’s office.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster was a passenger aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston, prosecutors said.

According to the charging documents, right before the plane landed, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit that a side door of the aircraft was disarmed.

A flight attendant reported that he had observed Torres near the door and believed he had tampered with it. When Torres was confronted, to which he allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he had done so, the crew immediately reported to the captain that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and they needed to land as soon as possible.

Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that Torres got out of his seat and approached the side door where two flight attendants were standing in the aisle. Torres then allegedly thrust towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times, according to charging documents.

Passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of the flight crew. Torres was immediately taken into custody upon the flight’s arrival to Boston.

“Passengers who were aboard the flight reported that Torres asked a fellow passenger where on the safety card it showed where the door handle was located during the flight attendant’s safety briefing prior to takeoff and that Torres was seen pacing in a galley before attacking the flight attendant,” according to the US Attorney’s office.

Torres was arrested Sunday night at Boston Logan International Airport and appeared in federal court Monday and was held ahead of a hearing Thursday.

He was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

“Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston. The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement. No serious injuries were reported,” a spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

