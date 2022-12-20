U.S. Attorney: Massachusetts doctor facing charges in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Massachusetts doctor has been arrested in connection with her alleged role in the deadly January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is facing felony charges including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Starer was arrested Tuesday in Ashland and is expected to make an initial court appearance in Massachusetts later this afternoon.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Starer illegally entered Capitol grounds as thousands of people stormed the doors of the building and struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer, court documents show. Prosecutors say the incident was caught on cameras that were worn by police.

Surveillance images shared by the Department of Justice showed Starer inside the Capitol wearing a red beanie with the number “45″ on the front.

Credit: Department of Justice

Starer, who works as a medical doctor, bragged to a mutual acquaintance that she “was prepared” for the riot with a knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray, according to an affidavit.

Days after the riot, a tipster informed authorities of Starer’s alleged role in the attack, the affidavit stated.

Since Jan. 6, close to 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

