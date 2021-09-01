U.S. Attorney’s Office launches new effort to cut violent crime in Hampton Roads, Virginia

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has appointed eight prosecutors to coordinate a ramped up federal effort to cut violent crime.

The federal prosecutors — two each in Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Alexandria — will spearhead the district’s “Project Safe Neighborhood,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. That program began nationally more than 20 years ago, and the U.S. Justice Department sees it as a crucial tool combat rising violent crime across the country.

The four newly appointed prosecutors in Hampton Roads will work with other federal prosecutors here — as well as community partners and law enforcement at all levels — to develop new crime fighting strategies.

“Violent crime impacts our communities at the neighborhood level, which is where we are focusing our efforts,” Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh said in a news release Tuesday. “We are collaborating closely with our local, state, and federal partners on violence prevention and building trust in the communities we serve.”

Project Safe Neighborhood — designed to get law enforcement working together on strategy — has been around since 2001, with one such program in each of the 94 federal law enforcement districts across the country. In a May memorandum, the Justice Department said it sees the Safe Neighborhood programs as an important way “to address the epidemic of gun violence and other violent crime that has taken the lives of too many people in our communities.”

The pandemic, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco wrote, “put people out of work, closed schools, created pressures at home, limited social services, impacted criminal justice systems, and generally disrupted social activity.”

At the same time, Monaco added, people have increasingly questioned and challenged societal institutions — including the police — and that needs to be addressed, too.

The Project Safe Neighborhood program, Monaco said, “remains the leading initiative ... to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in an area and to develop comprehensive solutions to address them.”

“Every U.S. Attorney’s Office must implement its own (Project Safe Neighborhood) strategic plan that is targeted, comprehensive, and developed in collaboration with local stakeholders,” Monaco directed in the May memorandum.

“These efforts may vary significantly across districts of different sizes, with different balances of rural and urban areas, and depending on the nature of violent crime there,” she added.

The program will have four newly added “core principles”: Fostering public trust in law enforcement, investing in community-based intervention programs, setting strategic law enforcement priorities and measuring results.

“Distrust hampers the (Justice Department’s) ability to work collaboratively with those most affected by violent crime, to build a culture of respect for the law, and to be meaningful partners with community leaders,” Monaco wrote.

“It is ... critical that we treat people with dignity and respect, establish a culture of transparency and accountability, and underscore our broader commitment to procedural justice and community policing.”

Monoco directed each U.S. Attorney’s Office to measure its results, saying each district “is encouraged to partner with criminal justice researchers or other experts in data collection and analysis.”

“At the end of the day, our primary goal is to reduce the level of violent crime — something that can be measured by the number of murders, attempted homicides, aggravated assaults, and other serious violent offenses committed.”

In the Eastern District of Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the eight attorneys appointed to the Project Safe Neighborhood program will work closely with some 40 federal prosecutors across the district who currently prosecute violent crime.

“Together, we are dedicated to protecting our community members, disrupting the organizations behind violent crime and gun trafficking, and pioneering new strategies to help reduce violent crime throughout our district,” Parekh said.

