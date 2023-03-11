U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary takes oath at community investiture ceremony

Mar. 11—MACON — U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary took the oath of office at a community-attended formal investiture ceremony at the William Augustus Bootle Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Macon recently.

Approximately 150 community members, law enforcement, judges and civic leaders attended the investiture ceremony honoring Leary, who was officially sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney on Dec. 12. The investiture is a traditional ceremonial event, which included participation from Leary's family, colleagues, members of the court, as well as faith-based and civic groups.

"I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of middle Georgia," Leary said. "There is much work to be done to curb violent crime and ensure equal justice for all. Our office commits wholeheartedly to these goals with our law enforcement and community partners.

The investiture ceremony was opened by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell and included an introduction of the judicial officers present representing the U.S. District Court, U.S. Magistrate Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Georgia: Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III, Senior Judge Hugh Lawson, Judge Charles H. Weigle, Chief Judge Austin E. Carter, and Judge James P. Smith.

The Rev. Arthur W. Villarreal of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta gave the invocation. Leary's daughter, Fiona, and Sophie Leigh of the Girl Scouts of America, Historic Georgia Council, Troop 60043, and Carter Sparks of the Boy Scouts of America, Central Georgia Council, Troop 10, presented the colors. Leary's daughter Bea led the Pledge of Allegiance, and his son, Declan, performed a violin rendition of The National Anthem.

Ryan K.J. Dickey, senior counsel with the Department of Justice, and Brian P. Adams, an attorney with the Adams Law Firm, gave remarks. The Honorable Hugh Lawson administered the oath of office to Leary while his wife, Bridget, held the family's bible. Their son, William Bere, read an excerpt from Berger v. United States