U.S. Attorney Peter Leary announces $128,947 in Justice Department grants

Oct. 16—MACON — U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary announced recently that the Department of Justice has awarded $128,947 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Middle District of Georgia. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence.

This grant is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department's Office of Justice Programs.

Launched two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a key component of the Department's Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. The PSN approach is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

"Reducing gun violence in our communities will only be achieved through collaborative and strategic efforts unique to each community across the Middle District of Georgia," Leary said in a news release. "The Project Safe Neighborhoods program has been a strong bridge-builder between law enforcement and citizens, funding popular programs like the Teen Police Academy, paying for gang deterrent counseling for young people and providing hundreds of free gun locks. Through PSN, violent crime reduction ideas have become reality as we all continue to work together for safer neighborhoods."

PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices in collaboration with local public safety agencies and community organizations. The programs' emphasis on community engagement, prevention and intervention measures, focused and strategic enforcement, and measurement and accountability has helped achieve overall reductions in violent crime, including gun homicides, in neighborhoods where PSN strategies have been implemented.

"Over its two-decade history, Project Safe Neighborhoods has evolved to meet the complex challenges of community violence by enlisting the insights and expertise of local partners and by relying on the latest evidence," BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore said. "We are proud to support our U.S. attorneys and their allies in their critical work to curb violent crime and build the mutual trust necessary to ensure lasting success."

The awards announced above are being made as part of the regular end-of-fiscal year cycle. More information about awards under PSN and other OJP grants can be found on the OJP Grant Awards Page.

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation's capacity to prevent and reduce crime, advance racial equity in the administration of justice, assist victims and enhance the rule of law. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.